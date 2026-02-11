Phone stolen or missing? Use this Google trick to track it in minutes without any app If you have recently lost your smartphone and are willing to find a way to track it, then this article is for you. You can track the location by using Google’s Find My Device feature without installing any third-party app. This built-in tool lets you locate, lock, ring or erase your personal data.

New Delhi:

Smartphones are considered the extended arm for almost everyone, which comes with all our bank details, UPI apps, personal documents and social media accounts – we trust our little gadget to take care of everything. And then, losing a smartphone can therefore feel like a nightmare – and suddenly, you might feel paralysed.

Furthermore, if your handset falls into the wrong hands, your personal details could be compromised, and you may lose everything. All you need to do is take quick action to keep yourself safe.

Lost your smartphone? Understand this feature and activate it instantly

We all know someone, or maybe you are someone who has been a victim of a smartphone being stolen/snatched. And unfortunately, a large number of users are still unaware of the feature, called Find My Device, which could help many smartphone users to track a lost or stolen phone without the need for any third-party tracking app.

Find My Device is a built-in security tool that helps users locate their Android devices without any hassle.

How to track your lost phone by using Google

If your phone is lost, then you could follow the steps below to track it:

Take another smartphone, laptop or desktop.

Log in using the same Google account linked to your lost device.

Visit Find My Device (via browser or app).

Select your device from the list.

Within seconds, you will be able to see the last known location of your smartphone on the map.

What else can you do with the Find My Device feature on your Android device?

The Find My Device feature allows you to:

Ring the phone at full volume (even if it is on silent)

Lock the device remotely

Display a custom message with your contact number

Erase all data to protect your privacy

This feature works well when the smartphone has internet access and location services turned on. So make sure, when you get the device, just activate these settings to be safe.

What if the stolen phone is switched off by the thief?

It's a myth that if the smartphone is stolen and switched off by the thief, then it becomes impossible to track. However, both Android and iPhone store the last online location before the device was powered off.

This can help you identify where the phone was last active and assist in filing a police complaint if required.