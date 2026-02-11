Nothing Phone 4a Pro to launch soon in India: Surfaced on UAE’s TDRA Certification Nothing Phone 4a Pro has appeared on the UAE’s TDRA certification database, hinting at an early March global launch. The upcoming mid-range smartphone is expected to feature Snapdragon power, UFS 3.1 storage, eSIM support, and a possible price hike.

New Delhi:

Nothing, one of the leading smartphone brands known for its semi-transparent black panels and glyph design, looks like it's gearing up to launch its latest addition, which could be the next mid-range flagship smartphone. The upcoming Phone 4a Pro has already surfaced on the UAE’s TDRA certification database, and as per the reports, it is indicated that the device is nearing its official debut.

The listing includes a Nothing smartphone with model number A069, which is expected to be the Phone 4a Pro (the most likely upcoming flagship from the company). Certification approvals usually signal that a launch is around the corner.

Expected launch for Phone 4a Pro: Early March 2026

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) listing is a mandatory certification process in the UAE for importing, selling and using telecommunication and wireless devices.

Believing the earlier speculations, the company is expected to launch the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, which were spotted on Europe’s EEC certification database.

A number of leaks have already surfaced that suggest that Nothing could unveil the Phone 4a series worldwide around March 5 this year.

Nothing has already been teased about the upcoming product launch, which will strengthen the speculation for the Phone 4a lineup.

Expected specifications and features

As per the leaks, the Phone 4a series will come with advanced upgrades over its predecessor. Here is what we can expect in the new devices:

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

UFS 3.1 storage for more space

Better and improved battery

Refreshed transparent design elements

Colour options: Expected to arrive in four variants – Black, White, Blue and Pink.

The Phone 4a Pro variant is also expected to come with eSIM support and may offer a top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Price hike in India

The new flagship series from Nothing could witness a price increase. Earlier, Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, stated that the reason behind the price hike is due to upgraded RAM and storage. Also, as per the public demand, the company has upgraded the new series with a lot of AI-driven features, which are leading to a major price hike, but they are all speculations, and the company has not made any official statement yet.

For reference, in India:

Nothing Phone 3a is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Phone 3a Pro is available at Rs 27,999

The top variant of 3a Pro (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is available at Rs 31,999

The new Phone 4a Pro is expected to be priced slightly higher than the existing generation.