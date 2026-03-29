Tamil Nadu elections 2026: AIADMK releases third list of candidates; details

Chennai:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The final list comprises of 17 candidates with Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami named senior leader Aadhi Rajaram to contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency while former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira will seek their electoral prospects from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar constituencies, respectively.

With this, the party has named 167 of its candidates as it had earlier announced nominees for 150 assembly constituencies. The assembly elections in the state will be held in a single phase on April 23, 2026.

The seat-sharing pact of the NDA

Last week, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing pact under which the AIADMK will contest on 169 seats. After the pact was declared, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called the alliance a "victorious" combine and claimed that the NDA will win at least 210 in the elections. "The AIADMK's goal is to dislodge the DMK from the seat of power. The media did not criticise the deadlock in seat-sharing talks in the DMK front," he said at a press conference.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been given 27 seats, while Anbumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will contest on 18 constituencies. TTV Dinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will contest on 11 seats.

Various other members of the alliance such as GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), TR Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), M Jagan Moorthy's Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), AC Shanmugam's Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK), B John Pandian-led Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), and KC Thirumaran's South Indian Forward Bloc (SIFB) will likely contest on the symbol of the AIADMK or the BJP.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.