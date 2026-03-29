US deploys 3,500 marine troops, amphibious assault ship to Middle East as war against Iran intensifies

Washington:

As the conflict involving Iran intensifies, the United States has ramped up its military presence in West Asia, deploying around 3,500 marines and sailors aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), which has now reached its designated operational zone. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the forces arrived on March 27 aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA 7).

The move marks the deployment of one of America's largest amphibious assault ships into an active combat theatre amid the ongoing conflict. The vessel had set sail from its home base in Japan before arriving in the region.

USS Tripoli most modern vessels in US Navy

According to media reports, the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is among the most modern vessels in the United States Navy, capable of operating F-35 Lightning II jets and other aircraft.

Reports also indicate that the United States has deployed not only troops and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East, but also additional transport and attack aircraft to bolster its military presence in the region.

Photos released by US Central Command show soldiers in combat fatigues equipped with helmets and goggles. The newly deployed marines are set to reinforce the roughly 50,000 United States troops already stationed across the Middle East.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "US Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets."

With this move, the USS Tripoli joins the US nuclear-powered aircraft carriers of the Nimitz and Ford-class aircraft carriers already deployed in the region.

US planning ground invasion?

The move has fuelled speculation that Washington may be preparing for the possibility of a ground operation inside Iran.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the additional troops are intended to provide US President Donald Trump with a broader range of military options as the Middle East conflict, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, continues to escalate. These reinforcements would join thousands of paratroopers and Marines already deployed to the region.

Despite the buildup, Trump has repeatedly said he has no intention of committing ground troops to direct combat operations against Iran. It also remains unclear where exactly the additional American forces will be stationed.

The report added that the troops are likely to be positioned within striking distance of Iran and key strategic locations such as Kharg Island, a crucial oil-export terminal located off the Iranian coast.

US strikes over 11,000 combat sites

According to Central Command, over 11,000 targets have been struck since the launch of Operation Epic Fury on February 28, with over 150 Iranian vessels reportedly damaged or destroyed.

Targets include facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, air defence systems, missile sites, naval assets, and weapons production infrastructure.

The development comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran following the escalation in the region.

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