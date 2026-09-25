Kamaljeet-Suruchi strike gold for India, clinch top spot in 10m air pistol mixed team final at Asian Games

The duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi won India's second gold medal and added to the country's medal tally at the Asian Games 2026; they finished in first place in the 10m air pistol mixed team final. The duo also broke the Asian record with a brilliant performance. The duo finished with a total of 484.6 points, just 3.8 points short of the world record.

Throughout the event, Kamaljeet and Suruchi maintained an early lead. Korea mounted pressure in the event, but with a gap of 6.6 points, the duo won the gold medal, India’s second at the Asian Games 2026. The final standings read India in first place with a score of 484.6; Korea finished in second place with 478. Furthermore, the bronze medal was won by Iran, as they finished with 415.8 points.

It is interesting to note that Kamaljeet and Suruchi put on a good show in the qualification tie as well. The duo stormed in the final after topping the charts with a strong performance. They registered a score of 196 in the opening series and increased their points tally to 391 in the second series.

With 20 shots remaining, they were in sight of making the final, and they did just that with consistent performances.

India clinch team silver in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position

Furthermore, another medal was secured by the Indian team in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position. With the three stars, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil, finishing their qualifications with 589, 588, and 585 points, respectively, this has seen India win the team silver as well.

The Indian contingent finished with a total of 1762 points, behind China, who finished with a score of 1766. South Korea finished in third place and clinched the bronze medal. With the qualification finished, it is time for the individual final.

Due to Rudrankksh Patil finishing third in the Indian contingent, and since only 2 players can play in the final, this means that Rudrankksh has been eliminated from the final due to his scores not being up to the mark. It could be interesting to see how the duo fares in the individual final.

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