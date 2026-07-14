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Meta removes Muse AI Image feature after Instagram users raise privacy concerns

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Meta has removed its Muse Image AI feature from Instagram less than a week after its launch following strong user criticism over privacy concerns. The tool allowed users to create AI-generated images using publicly available Instagram content.

Muse AI Image
Muse AI Image Image Source : Muse AI Image
New Delhi:

Meta reportedly pulled the plug on the newly introduced Muse Image AI tool after witnessing a wave of complaints from Instagram users, who were worried about privacy and who actually owns their content.

Meta removes Muse Image AI feature after user backlash

They quietly updated their blog, saying, 'Yeah, the feature’s gone'—and they admitted it did not live up to what people wanted. Meta insists their goal was to give folks more creative power with AI, along with control over how their public stuff gets used. But honestly, things went sideways almost right away. People started criticising Muse Image for grabbing public Instagram photos to power up its image generation, all without really checking with anyone first.

What was Meta’s Muse Image feature?

It was Meta’s first AI image generator from its Superintelligence Labs. Basically, users could create pictures with AI by referencing public Instagram content. You could tag public accounts through Meta AI, and the tool would pull photos from those profiles as inspiration to spit out new AI images. After that, users could share what they made on Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp.

Why did Instagram users raise privacy concerns?

Public Instagram accounts were automatically fair game for Muse Image—no heads-up, no permission slip. Just because your pics were public didn’t mean you were ok with Meta’s AI remixing them. People weren’t thrilled. You had to dig around in settings to either make your profile private or shut off reuse for individual posts if you didn’t want your stuff being repurposed.

Meta updates Instagram content-sharing settings

After all the backlash, Meta did not just pull off Muse Image AI, but they also tweaked Instagram’s content-sharing controls. The old “Sharing and reuse” section (with settings tied to AI features) is now just "Sharing", and those toggles for letting AI reuse your photos are gone. Looks like Meta scrapped the whole idea instead of trying to fine-tune it.

AI content generation and privacy challenges

This whole episode shines a light on the headaches tech companies run into as they roll out AI tools. Sure, it’s cool to dream up new art with AI, but people still care a lot about copyright, consent, and what happens to their data- even if it is out there for everyone to see. As for what’s next, Meta hasn’t said if Muse Image will come back with better privacy features or if it’s done for good.

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