After Bihar, Assam drops cases against NEET protesters as govt officials hold talks with CJP leaders

New Delhi:

After Bihar, Assam government has dropped cases against NEET protesters as the representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held talks with government officials on Monday night over their demand for the withdrawal of cases filed against people who participated in protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said that government representatives shared copies of Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing withdrawal of FIRs, no future action and release of all detainees and arrested individuals.

Here's what Saurav Das said

Taking to X, the CJP chief spokesperson said, "Hours after our press conference, Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees".

"They've reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee notifications by the Union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed-upon language shall be used", he further added.

Bihar withdraws all cases against NEET protesters

In a significant development, the Bihar government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases lodged against protesters over the NEET paper leak and release those jailed under various charges.

A statement to this effect was issued late in the evening by the state's Home Department, which said that "no adverse legal action – punitive/retaliatory - shall be taken by the government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 pm on 26.07.2026".

According to the police, altogether 694 people had been detained for enforcing the Bihar bandh called on July 25 by pro-Left students' unions and, after letting off 339 minors, the remaining 355 were booked under relevant laws, and were facing trial before the courts concerned.

Those who were arrested by the police in connection with the unrest that began in the state on July 22, when a procession taken out by activists of AISA managed to reach the vicinity of the chief minister's residence, include CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Saurav – who was picked up a day prior to the bandh, and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav – who was taken into custody on Saturday evening for trying to enforce the shutdown.

Assam withdraws all cases against NEET protesters

Likewise, the Assam government on Monday announced that it will withdraw cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

In a press release issued by the Home and Political Department, Assam, a total of five cases had been registered in Assam in connection with the protests, resulting in the arrests of 13 persons.

As regards, these cases registered prior to 6pm on 26.07.2026, after careful consideration to all aspects to the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem, the government of Assam has decided- no adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the Police authorities within the State against those persons who have been involved in these protests.

The release said the process for withdrawing the registered cases, irrespective of the stage of the process within the State of Assam, will be initiated as per law promptly. With regard to arrests/ detentions already made against the cases registered as stated above, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be initiated expeditiously.

The Government does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account, as per the press note.CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das shared the order on X and said, "Next up, Assam Government guarantees release of all arrested protesters, no FIRs or action in future, and withdrawal of all existing FIRs."

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