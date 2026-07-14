Oppo Find X10 Pro Max to launch with 200MP triple camera system, Dimensity 9600 Pro chip and premium display

New Delhi:

Oppo’s next flagship, the Find X10 Pro Max, is already making waves thanks to leaks about its camera. Looks like Oppo wants to shake things up- if the rumours hold, this phone brings a massive camera upgrade to the table.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has posted on Weibo that Oppo’s latest prototype keeps a triple 200-megapixel camera system on the back. The features are not locked in yet, but insiders say Oppo’s seriously weighing this big leap for the final build. If this setup makes it to launch, the Find X10 Pro Max would be one of the first phones with three 200-megapixel rear sensors. That’s wild.

Triple 200MP camera setup explained

Here's what that rumoured camera hardware looks like: The main lens uses a 200-megapixel sensor, about 1/1.3 inches in size. There’s also a 200-megapixel ultra-wide camera (about 1/1.5 inches), and to top it off, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, again with a 1/1.3-inch sensor. This trio should crank out crisp, high-res shots, detailed zoom photos, and wide-angle images with lots of clarity. Oppo’s also packing in a 3-megapixel multispectral sensor—expect more accurate colours and smarter image processing.

Expected performance and display features

On the performance side, the Find X10 Pro Max looks like a true flagship. Rumour has it Oppo's using MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro chip—built for top-tier speed and efficiency. For the display, you’re looking at a 6.89-inch BOE LTPO OLED panel, 2K resolution, and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. The screen should support the BT.2020 colour gamut, and Oppo’s aiming for razor-thin bezels, so games and videos should really pop.

Android 17-based colorOS 17 expected

Software-wise, leaks say the phone runs on ColorOS 17 built on Android 17. Selfie fans aren’t left out: You get a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera, at least according to early tips.

Possible launch timeline

Currently, sources point to a launch between September and October. Expect the X10 Pro Max to arrive alongside other new Oppo flagships sporting an updated look.

Of course, all of this is based on early leaks, and Oppo has said nothing official about the launch date or specs. We will get to know more once the company is ready to spill the details.