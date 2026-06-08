OPPO Find X9s Review: Hasselblad cameras, bright display under Rs 80000

New Delhi:

OPPO has recently unleashed the new Find X9s smartphone, which is under the premium segment. With an attractive back panel and sleek design, the device is priced at Rs 79,999 onwards for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The device also comes with 512GB storage, which is priced at Rs 89,999. The big draw here is its Hasselblad-tuned triple-camera setup; they really want photographers to pay attention.

Beyond the cameras, the device comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, an IP69 rating for durability, and a 7,025mAh battery. We reviewed the device for more than 2 weeks to understand how it works, and here is the detailed review.

Design and display: Premium feel with a familiar look

The Find X9s comes with a solid, high-end look and feel. It has an aluminium frame and a glass back that feels pretty attractive. The squarish camera bump and flat edges/diplay stick to current trends. The device weights 203grams, and could be easily handled with one hand. We got the Sunset Orange coloured device, which looked pretty as it is not a very common colour for the handsets. The device is also available in Midnight Grey and lavender sky as well.

(Image Source : OPPO FIND X9S )OPPO Find X9s

With the 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display the phone is easy to operate in the outdoors, without much issue in the screen visibility. Colours pop out well as the blacks are inky, brightness peaks at 1,800 nits, and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything butter-smooth.

(Image Source : OPPO FIND X9S )Display

Watching videos is smooth too (indoors as well as outdoors).

Processor, RAM, storage and performance

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s teams up with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of fast UFS 4.1 storage. Day-to-day performance is exactly what you would expect: snappy, lag-free and capable of handling heavy games and multitasking with ease.

(Image Source : OPPO FIND X9S)OPPO Find X9s

Benchmarks back that up, but in real usage, things stay fast, smooth, and cool, even during long gaming sessions.

OPPO ships the Find X9s with ColorOS 16 on top of Android 16. It’s well-optimised, has a bunch of AI tricks for productivity and camera work, and didn’t show any annoying lag or excessive heat during my testing.

(Image Source : OPPO FIND X9S)OPPO Find X9s

Camera performance: Hasselblad magic continues

This is where OPPO bets big—the camera system. You get a trio: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Shots in daylight look crisp, colors are true-to-life, and you get good dynamic range. The ultrawide lens is surprisingly strong, and portraits look natural, with accurate skin tones and nice background blur.

(Image Source : OPPO FIND X9S)OPPO Find X9s

Low-light shots, while very good, sometimes struggle with lens flare. Still, for this price, the camera holds its own against most rivals. Video fans will love that all three rear lenses support 4K recording. On the selfie side, the 32MP front camera captures realistic skin shades and solid dynamic range.

(Image Source : OPPO)Back silicon cover

Battery life and charging

A 7,025mAh battery is almost unheard of in this segment—and it shows. Even with heavy use (photos, streaming, GPS), the phone easily lasts a full day. OPPO’s 80W SuperVOOC fast charging gets you back to 100% in about 55 minutes. Still, I found the battery optimisation could be better. You expect miracles from a cell this big, but the efficiency isn’t quite perfect. Oh, and unlike some rivals, there’s no wireless charging. At this price, that stings.

(Image Source : OPPO FIND X9S )Phone specs

Connectivity, gaming and 5G experience

Whether you are gaming or browsing on the go, you get robust connectivity: multiple 5G band support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and solid hotspot features. 5G coverage was reliable in my tests, with fast downloads. Games ran without hiccups, frame drops, or random disconnects. Switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data was seamless—gamers and travellers won’t have complaints here.

OPPO Find X9s Display Phone specs Back silicon cover OPPO Find X9s OPPO Find X9s OPPO Find X9s OPPO Find X9s

Verdict: What’s good and what’s not?

Good pick about the Find 9Xs:

Hasselblad-tuned cameras set a new bar for OPPO

Fantastic AMOLED display for movies and games

Strong, stable overall performance

Tough, stylish design (IP69 rating helps)

ColorOS 16 feels smooth and modern

Scope of improvement:

Battery optimisation isn’t up to expectations

No wireless charging (big miss)

Portrait and low-light photos could be more consistent

Price overlaps with more powerful flagships

Who should consider the OPPO Find X9s?

If you want a phone that nails camera quality, has a screen built for binge-watching, looks (and feels) top-class, and runs fast with zero drama—the Find X9S makes a strong case. But, at Rs 79,999, you are staring at a very competitive market.

But the device is going to face some major competition with the existing smartphones like Vivo X300 FE, OPPO Find X9 (regular), OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy S26 and Xiaomi 16, which come with similar or, at times, better features

Should you buy the OPPO Find X9s?

If Hasselblad cameras and OPPO’s software make you happy, then the new Find X9s could be the perfect fit. But if you want a bigger battery, wireless charging or sheer processing brute force, the Vivo X300 FE or OnePlus 15 are waiting for you, possibly at a better value.