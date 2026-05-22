Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Stylish design, smooth gaming and super fast charging

New Delhi:

Infinix has launched the Note 60 Pro in India, starting at Rs 31,999. You can pick it up online or at physical stores. So, what sets it apart in the crowded mid-range market is the sharp look (which very much resembles the iPhone 17 due to the colour), an active-matrix rear display, a Snapdragon processor, and a big battery. Overall, at this price tag, the smartphone certainly comes with some surprising features.

(Image Source : INFINIX NOTE 60 PRO)Infinix Note 60 Pro

Let us get into the specifications

The handset comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate (and up to 144Hz in a few games), topped off by a seriously bright 4,500-nit display. This has resulted in the display being vivid and visible even during the harsh midday sun.

(Image Source : INFINIX NOTE 60 PRO)Infinix Note 60 Pro

Inside, it runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and is further paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The software is XOS 16 (which is based on Android 16 OS), loaded with AI features, Circle to Search, the Folax AI assistant, and loads of customisation.

For photography, the device supports a 50MP main sensor plus an 8MP ultra-wide on the back and a 13MP selfie camera up front. It’s sorted: 4K at 30fps for video recording. The device is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and gets 90W wired and 30W wireless fast charging.

Now, let's tell you about the performance of the device on the basis of our experience for a month of usage.

(Image Source : INFINIX)Back cover

Design: A head-turner design

This phone definitely turns heads. The horizontal camera setup, metallic accents, and slim profile (just 7.4mm thick) make it feel way more expensive than it is. At just over 200 grams, it sits nicely in your hand, and the matte back resists all those annoying fingerprints and smudges.

Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G Charger JBL sound Infinix Note 60 Pro Infinix Note 60 Pro Infinix Note 60 Pro

Matrix rear display

One of the coolest features is the active matrix rear display—a strip of 288 LEDs that pops up notifications, weather updates, a clock, playful animations, and even mini-games. You get to customise these for different contacts, which is neat. Infinix also added a shortcut button on the frame, similar to Apple’s Action Button, along with heart rate and SpO2 sensors for a little health tracking on the go.

(Image Source : INFINIX NOTE 60 PRO)Infinix Note 60 Pro

Performance: Smooth and gaming-ready

When it comes to performance, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 breezes through everyday tasks. Apps launch fast, scrolling is smooth, and the phone stays reliable, even if you are streaming music while navigating maps and switching between social feeds. During my time with it, there was no lag. For its price, the benchmark numbers hold up well, too. The Note 60 Pro lines up against phones like the Nothing Phone 4a, Poco X8 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Infinix Note 60 Pro Infinix Note 60 Pro

Mobile gaming: Impressive and smooth, without lag

If you game on your smartphone, you will certainly be impressed. Infinix has been working with Call of Duty: Mobile to reach 120FPS in supported modes, and the overall frame rates were strong, especially when you dial down the graphics. Thanks to a big vapour cooling chamber, the smartphone barely heats up, even during long sessions.

Sure, it does get a little warm, but nothing to be worried about, as it will not burn your fingers. Casual and competitive games felt smooth and responsive.

Photography: Bright and vivid

The cameras do a really good job in the bright daylight (indoor and outdoor), capturing natural colours and balanced exposure. Night shots are fine, though the details are not that crisp when compared to some of its competitors. Portraits look pretty good, too, but the edge detection sometimes misses the mark. The ultra-wide lens works well enough, though colour can feel a bit off compared to the main cam.

On the front, it comes with a 13MP shooter, which takes decent selfies, especially during the day. For videos, 4K at 30fps with optical stabilisation: this means you will get stable clips that look great on social media.

(Image Source : INFINIX)Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G

Battery life is a win here!

With 6,500mAh, the device can last for a day easily, even with streaming, social apps and gaming in the mix. The phone is accompanied by a 90W fast charger in the box, which can refuel the device within an hour, and both wireless and reverse charging make the phone extra handy.

(Image Source : JBL)JBL sound

For connectivity, the device comes covered with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, stereo JBL speakers and IP64 dust/splash protection.

So, who should buy the new Infinix Note 60 Pro?

If you want a smartphone with iPhone 17 Pro looks, then this is the handset you must buy it as it is a budget device with an Apple-like look. The device will certainly make the bystanders believe that it is an Apple handset.

The handset feels premium, offers a flashy rear display, zippy performance, fast charging and good gaming chops – all without breaking the bank. The Infinix Note 60 Pro comes with a strong camera system, but with limits, and some competitors do perform better at this price tag.

Overall, the handset is completely packed with a unique, fun and stylish design, especially for under Rs 35,000. But certainly competitors like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus are going to give some stiff competition when it comes to camera muscles.