Redmi 15C 5G quick review: Good battery and looks, but yet a lot to improve The Xiaomi Redmi 15C 5G is an entry-level smartphone aimed at first-time 5G users and those upgrading from older 4G phones. While it impresses with excellent battery life, a large display, and reliable day-to-day performance, compromises in display resolution and software experience hold it back.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has recently launched the 15C 5G as a budget handset that caters to the needs of the target audience. The device has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499 in the Indian market. After using the smartphone for more than 15 days, here is my hands-on review to make you understand the performance of the device as per the price and whether it is good to buy, as per the features.

A large display suits media consumption

The smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch display that is quite big and suitable for gaming or binge-watching. The colours appear good on the display, and at this price, it is quite decent. Also, a 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling a pleasure on this phone.

(Image Source : REDMI 15C 5G)Redmi 15C 5G

The display resolution has its own set of limitations and may annoy people who are looking for a QHD kind of clarity on their device.

(Image Source : REDMI 15C 5G)Redmi 15C 5G

Display: Low-resolution

Despite its large screen, it just supports HD+ screen resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), which is average. On a screen this large (6.9 inches), it comes with low pixel density, which causes low-quality text and pictures (may appear blurry and not very impressive).

The thick bezels are also quite disappointing, especially around the bottom part, and make it less premium or even vintage-looking.

(Image Source : REDMI 15C 5G)Redmi 15C 5G

Performance: Reliable for daily use

Redmi 15C 5G runs on Android 15 operating system, layered with HyperOS 2, but it is all overshadowed by the presence of bloatware and system ads on this device. Additionally, Xiaomi is only offering OS update support for two years at best; even so, this is certainly an OS experience that is so cluttered and intrusive.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and UFS 2.2 storage. The handset works smoothly, and it is certainly handy enough. Application start-ups, multi-tasking, and other games perform flawlessly, especially for those moving from previous models or lower-priced phones.

Camera

There is not much to talk about, as it delivers an average camera with fine day shots with bright light and kind of really average shots in the evening time or under low light conditions.

(Image Source : REDMI 15C 5G)Redmi 15C 5G

Connectivity

Also, the phone comes with 5G connectivity as well as a fingerprint scanner placed at the side, which is also fast and convenient.

Best part of the phone: Great battery life

One of the major highlights of the device is the remarkable battery life of the Redmi 15C 5G. Backed by a 6,000mAh battery capacity, it is capable of lasting for almost 2 days on a single charge when used moderately.

The phone is packed with a 33W fast charger, and it also supports reverse charging, which goes up to a speed of 10W. You can charge other mobile devices as well.

Verdict: Should you buy the Redmi 15C 5G?

The Redmi 15C 5G device will serve the best to those who value battery life, bigger size and entry-level performance. If image quality on the screen and an error-free interface are of concern to you, there are other options on the market.