EPOS IMPACT 100 Review: Excellent microphone, for calling job with comfort and quality

New Delhi:

The EPOS IMPACT 100 is a professional-grade headphone set with an extended mic – basically designed for those who spend the whole day bouncing between calls, meetings, and long conferences. Priced at Rs. 5,289 (by the time of writing, at the Amazon India store), you get a lightweight headset with a crisp, focused microphone, a comfortable design, and an easy USB plug-and-play – no setup headaches. The company focuses on delivering a pro-level experience without draining your budget.

I used the headset for more than three weeks, and here is my hands-on experience with the headset, on the basis of experience and whether you can buy it or not.

(Image Source : EPOS IMPACT 100)EPOS IMPACT 100

The very first question is, what is the EPOS brand all about?

You might not have heard of this brand, but EPOS is a known brand that focuses on solid headsets for work and gaming, especially in office environments. People who are in call-bound jobs certainly trust the EPOS headsets that deliver clean voice sound and great earpads, keeping the user comfortable and offering reliable connections.

(Image Source : EPOS IMPACT 100)EPOS IMPACT 100

Look and feel premium and sleek

Talking about the design, the IMPACT 100 does not try to impress with flashy looks. It comes with a sleek and simple build—supporting a wired USB headset with an inline controller right on the two-metre cable, which is long enough. This means you can move around your desk without getting disconnected – all thanks to the long cable.

(Image Source : EPOS IMPACT 100)EPOS IMPACT 100

The headset is lightweight and easy to wear for longer stretches. There is a leatherette ear pad and an adjustable headband for all head shapes. Yes, the ear pads are soft and comfortable – they give a very premium experience. Also the band on the head is sleek and light – it does not hurt the head too.

(Image Source : EPOS IMPACT 100)Quality

The headset supports a boom mic and gives a clear and real-like listening experience. It keeps background noise in check and makes sure your voice cuts through – which is tough to find at this price point. The inline controller handles volume, mute, and call functions easily. If you pick the Microsoft Teams version, then there is even a one-touch Teams button for the users – which is tempting.

The build is certainly not cheap and feels premium. The headband flexes without drama, the mic arm is sturdy, and the whole thing feels premium for its class.

The cable is tough enough for daily office life, but the only thing that I felt was missing was that there was no clip for the inline controller, which means it hangs from the cable and can hide when you need to quickly mute or adjust the volume.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)EPOS IMPACT 100

Sounds clear, good noise cancellation

This headset is all about talking and listening clearly. For voice, it delivers clear and natural sound, without any robotic disturbance. If you are hoping to listen to music, then the headset meets the requirements too. It is clear and loud, but yes, not with high bass – as these headsets are designed for calling purposes and not for listening to music.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)EPOS IMPACT 100

You can simply have a clear and loud experience, but do not expect anything more. Honestly, though, it is not a drawback – rather, it was never designed as a music headset. It’s for communication, and it nails it.

Active noise cancellation during calls

Even if you are working at home with kids in the background or the office is buzzing, it cuts background noise and puts your voice front and centre. No, there are not multiple mics or fancy noise-cancelling magic, but everyone hears you clearly and without any distractions.

Comfortable for long-wear sessions

You can wear this headset for hours – as they are comfortable and do not squeeze your ears or head. Two-hour meetings could be smooth. Being wired actually works in its favour – just plug it in and forget about connecting or charging.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Comfort

Thanks to the included USB-A and USB-C adapter, you will get a good fit with any laptop.

Verdict

The EPOS IMPACT 100 proves that you do not have to pay a premium for call quality. It is light, easy to wear, has a dependable mic, and just works. The headphone is built for clear, fuss-free conversations, and it does that remarkably well. For the price of Rs 5289, it’s a great choice for professionals who need something they can trust without blowing their budget.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)EPOS IMPACT 100

At this price point, the headphone is a great product if you are on to calling jobs or are mostly on video meetings. It delivers a clear, reliable, comfortable headset which is easy to set up and just works. It does not try to go up against top-tier wireless models.

Competition

Yes, the headphones come with premium quality and are comfortable, but brands like Jabra, Poly, Logitech, and more do come with headphones with similar or better quality.

But it is a must to mention that EPOS stands apart for voice clarity and a lightweight, comfortable build. If you want the absolute best for music or crave wireless and active noise-cancelling, look elsewhere. But if your day is full of Teams calls, Zoom meetings or customer support chats, the IMPACT 100 gets the job done.

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