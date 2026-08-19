Huawei Band 11 Pro Review: A feature-packed fitness band with 2 week battery

New Delhi:

Huawei recently rolled out its new Band 11 series in India, making a big push in the fitness wearable scene with the Band 11, Band 11 Metal, and Band 11 Pro. With a slimmer, brighter and more feature-packed wearable, people will be able to get better sleep, track their stress and keep checking on its vivid AMOLED display. I recently reviewed the new Pro model of the recently launched Band 11, which comes packed with built-in GNSS, and here is everything you must know about the new fitness wearable.

Here is my hands-on review after using the watch for a month, so that you can make a decision to buy it.

Look and feel

All three come with that 1.62-inch AMOLED display, heart and fitness tracking, and smarter everyday features. The Band 11 Metal and Pro both use aluminium alloy for that upscale look and feel, separating them from the standard Band 11’s simpler design. They’re already on shelves online and offline.

As for style, don’t expect a bulky smartwatch look. These are slim, lightweight bands, each just 8.99mm thick and weighing barely 16 to 17 grams. That makes them comfortable day and night — a must for anyone actually using the sleep and wellness metrics baked in.

The screens are a highlight. You get a crisp AMOLED panel across the board, but the Pro model takes it up a notch with 2,000 nits peak brightness (compared to 1,500 nits on the others). It’s a big deal if you’re checking stats out in bright sunlight — you’ll actually be able to read the thing.

Health track feature: Main highlights

Health tracking is where Huawei doubles down.

Expect round-the-clock heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring.

Sleep tracking gets even more advanced than before, with features like HRV (heart rate variability), breathing awareness during sleep, and personalised insights.

Also, there is Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis for deeper heart health data.

Workout mode

If you are into working out, the Band 11 series supports over 100 workout modes and can auto-detect some activities, so you’re not constantly toggling modes just to cover a run or gym session.

The Pro model really sets itself apart with its built-in GNSS chip. If you like tracking your runs or walks and do not want to carry your phone, this is the one to watch. For serious outdoor or fitness types, that’s probably the best reason to splurge on the Pro.

Stress management

Stress management gets its own nod too. The bands not only monitor stress, but also throw in guided breathing exercises for those high-pressure days. These feel closer to life management tools than strictly medical devices, but they’re nice to have in your daily routine.

Battery life

On battery, you’re looking at up to 14 days for lighter users, and roughly 8 days for typical everyday use. That should easily get you through a busy week before you need to charge. Fast charging is supported, so even when you do need a top-up, it’s quick.

Features of the Huawei Band 11 Pro

The AMOLED display (especially on the Pro, which gets seriously bright)

Strong fitness and health monitoring, including advanced sleep stuff

Massive list of 100+ workout modes, plus smart activity detection

Pro model’s built-in GNSS for phone-free activity tracking

Long-lasting battery

Other supportive features on Band 11 Pro

Beyond just fitness, these bands handle calls and message notifications, calendar alerts, weather, remote camera control, and even a calculator. They’re good to go with Android or iOS, so no worries about switching between phone ecosystems.

Straight competition

On the competition side, Huawei’s pricing puts these models up against some tough rivals like Xiaomi and Amazfit. But that built-in GNSS on the Pro and the bright screen help set it apart, and the battery life is a big win for everyday users who don’t want to charge every night.

Price and competition

Priced at Rs. 6,499, Huawei seem to be aiming at the same target customers as Xiaomi, Amazfit or Samsung wearables.

Verdict

Overall, the Huawei Band 11 series is well worth a look if you want a lightweight tracker to keep up with your health and stay connected with your phone. At Rs. 6,499, the Band 11 Pro comes with all the essential features which are looked for by purchasers in India, and the Pro model adds enough high-end features to satisfy more serious fitness fans.

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