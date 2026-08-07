Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G Review: Budget device with strong features

New Delhi:

The AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G has been launched as a smartphone with customisable lights on the back panel, and it is packed with NovaPods Edge earbuds. Standing under the Rs 20,000 segment, the flagship smartphone comes with premium features. The device is packed with a tonne of value into this device for those who just want smooth performance, a punchy display, and solid durability, all without torching their savings. We reviewed the device for almost a month, and here is my hands-on review to let you know if you can buy the device or not.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Silicon cover

Unboxing experience and box contents

Ai+ keeps up with the build quality of its devices, especially on accessories. In the box, the device comes with:

Nova 2 Ultra 5G itself

A pair of NovaPods Edge wireless earbuds

A clear silicone case

A pre-applied screen protector

An 18W charger and cable

A SIM ejector pin

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

Certainly, the phone is packed with almost everything, making it a complete package.

Look and feel: Design, build and earbuds

The phone certainly looks good as it is a bit on the chunkier side – it sits at 8.69 mm thick and tips the scales at 200 grams – but the weight has been balanced, so it does not feel awkward in hand.

The body and frame are both made up of plastic, but it’s got a proper IP68 rating, so you will not panic if you spill something on it or get caught in the rain.

There is a cool shimmering effect on the back, a pop of colour on the power button, and handy shoulder triggers if you are into gaming.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

(Image Source : INDIA TV)buttons

(Image Source : INDIA TV)camera

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

What really makes it pop for gamers is the RGB light ring on the back – customisable, with four separate LEDs. Plus, those earbuds in the box are a pretty sweet bonus.

The NovaPods Edge earbuds come with a compact build and are easy to carry. Sound seems to be decent for listening to music and for calls.

Specifications and performance

Nova 2 Ultra 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, with up to 8GB of speedy LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs Android 16 with the NxtQuantum OS on top. Multitasking is not a task either, as you can scroll Instagram, jump between podcasts and games, and switch to YouTube- smooth all the way.

Talking about gaming, the device is capable of running high-end games like NFS and Call of Duty: Mobile – the only hack is that you need to run the game at lower settings. The cooling system manages heat well, but do not commit to super long gaming sessions. So, the phone will not get toasty.

Camera details and performance

The main rear camera is a 50MP Sony IMX752- very capable, especially outside in good light. You get sharp, natural colours and clean shots, even up close. It can oversharpen or stumble under tricky streetlights at night, but nothing wild.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)camera

The ultra-wide cam honestly impressed me- it sometimes nails dynamic range and balances harsh shadows even better than the main lens. For selfies, the 13MP front camera captures natural skin tones and skips the over-the-top beauty filters, so your photos actually look like you.

Battery life and charging

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Even with heavy gaming and streaming, you will get at least 8 hours of screen-on time, which is almost an entire day. Charging is a bit of a mixed bag, though. Sure, the phone can handle 33W speeds, but out of the box you get only an 18W charger. So, a full charge from empty takes about two hours. Not the fastest, but the battery life itself picks up the slack.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Charger

(Image Source : INDIA TV)charger

Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the phone covers all the basics and then some: 5G via the MediaTek chipset, USB Type-C 2.0, dual stereo speakers with a clear split, Wi-Fi, and slick Bluetooth pairing for those included earbuds.

Final verdict: Should you buy it?

In the end, the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G is an impressive smartphone which comes with a good 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, top gaming muscle, and a long battery. At Rs 18,999, the phone certainly comes with good features and performance. The software could use some polish, and the slow charging is a bit of a letdown, but honestly, neither is a dealbreaker. Also, packed with the NovaPods Edge earbuds, it made a perfect combo, saving users from buying any extra buds, making it a good combo.

Overall, in the under Rs 20K category, this could be a decent buy, but competition seems to be escalating under the budget segment, as brands like LAVA, Vivo, OPPO, OnePlus Nord, CMF by Nothing and more are already offering smartphones with premium features.

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