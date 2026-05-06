Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: Budget smartphone with big battery, but average performance

New Delhi:

The Ai+ Pulse 2 lands as an updated option in the company’s budget lineup, aimed squarely at people who need a reliable smartphone for less than Rs 8,000. For about Rs 7,499, you get a phone that sticks to the basics: long battery life, a decent display and a straightforward interface for daily use. Nothing fancy, just the essentials.

(Image Source : AI+ PULSE 2)Back panel

(Image Source : AI+ PULSE 2)Display

Design and build quality

Ai+ went with a simple look here. The back panel mixes glossy and matte textures: a shiny strip for a touch of flair (though you'll be wiping off fingerprints a lot), plus a matte finish to keep things less slippery. They toss in a transparent case, so at least you do not have to search for one on day one. You still get a headphone jack, which honestly feels rare these days, and the fingerprint sensor sits on the side for quick unlocks. The camera module’s square and basic. All in all, the design feels practical. It's not a head-turner, but it gets the job done.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Right panel Volume rockers SIM tray Audio jack Back panel Camera

Performance, processor, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The model we checked out came with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For everyday stuff (calls, chatting, browsing), the performance is just fine. But if you love multitasking or tend to keep a bunch of apps open, expect things to slow down.

Storage can be expanded with a microSD card, so space will not run out fast.

The phone runs NxtQuantum OS (based on Android 16), and the interface is close to stock Android, which keeps things simple and, honestly, less frustrating.

Display About phone Features of AI+ Pulse 2

Camera performance

You are looking at a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. In good daylight, photos turn out decent, and color accuracy is surprisingly good at this price point. Once the sun goes down, though, the camera struggles—you’ll notice some noise and loss of detail. Selfies work well enough for video calls or social media, but no magic here.

(Image Source : AI+ PULSE 2 )Ai+ Pulse 2: Camera

(Image Source : AI+ PULSE 2)Camera

(Image Source : AI+ PULSE 2)Back panel

(Image Source : AI+ PULSE 2)Camera

Battery and charging

The battery is where the Ai+ Pulse 2 shines. With 6,000mAh inside, you can easily stretch close to two days on a single charge if you’re not glued to the screen. But do not expect speedy charging—18W charging tops out at just under two hours for a full recharge. It’s a bit slow, but you really won’t need to plug in all the time.

(Image Source : AI+ PULSE 2)Audio jack

AI features and software experience

On the software side, you will find basic AI features baked into the camera for better photos, plus a handy shortcut to the AI Assistant right on the power button. The UI is lightweight and uncluttered, making life easier for users moving up from an older device or a feature phone.

Our verdict: Should you buy it?

If your day-to-day involves calling, WhatsApp, and light browsing, the Ai+ Pulse 2 covers all bases. Long battery life and an easy-to-use interface are its biggest selling points. Performance and charging speed aren’t standout features, but for Rs 7,499, you’re getting real value. It’s ideal for first-time smartphone users or as a backup device.