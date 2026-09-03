Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Review: Peak foldable performance with a few notable omissions

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra – a new foldable smartphone with a totally new identity. It is the most premium foldable smartphone, and, priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, it looks and feels like a standard flagship. But the gap is not as huge as it used to be, especially when you count the massive display.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Look and feel: Premium build with a new design

First thing is the look; the device comes with a slim build. When you fold it out, then you will see just 4.1 mm thinner built when compared to the last year’s device. It certainly feels sleek in your hand, but with a smaller palm, it does have a broader look. Samsung has not sacrificed the sturdiness of the handset along with the style.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rear panel

The materials feel top-notch, as it has a titanium hinge which is tucked under the display and an IP48 rating for dust and water protection. The handset comes with a satin matte back finish that adds a touch of luxury. However, you might notice it getting a little slippery.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Foldable phone

Unlocking the foldable smartphone is quick enough. The side fingerprint sensor does respond fast. If you lay it flat on the table, the phone might wobble due to the camera bump, so you might need to get a cover if you need to have a flat-body experience.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Display quality: Bright and vivid

Inside, you get an 8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display with a crisp 2504 x 2256 resolution. Samsung has added a new anti-reflective coating in the foldable phone this year, which pretty much kills any glare and makes the crease disappear when you look straight on.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Vivid display

The cover screen comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with that tall 21:9 ratio. It has brightness up to 3,000 nits (or 1,500 in high brightness mode), but it does not get the inner screen’s anti-reflective tricks.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Clear and easy to use

Overall, the device has a perfect look with a bright display – inside-out.

Performance and gaming

Samsung put the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which works smoothly and flawlessly. The Fold 8 Ultra comes with a super-thin design – this means heating does occur often, and it is still a challenge to combat.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Also, while downloading a heavy graphic game, I noticed the device heating up quite a bit faster than usual. But once the game is downloaded and configured, the device comes to a normal temperature quite fast. And during the gaming session, I was astonished to witness that the phone was not heating up, which was a plus point. Also, the smartphone was great for handling multitasking, gaming, social media surfing, OTT binge-watching, and more.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Gaming

Battery life and audio

The Fold8 could easily last for 8 hours while using, as we do on a normal day. You could switch between the big and small displays for regular stuff (for social media or streaming), and it will work smoothly. If you stick to the cover screen, then the battery life could stretch up to 10 hours.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Battery

Talking about the stereo speakers, it delivers crisp sound with balanced audio. With enough bass and clear vocals for movies or music, it worked well – and gaming as well as binge-watching was crystal clear.

But if you crank the volume up, you will notice that it will not get as loud as some other top-tier flagships – it has limitations, yet it is ok.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Front display

Overall experience and software: Smooth

One UI on the Fold 8 Ultra is clearly built for the big inner screen.

Flex Mode splits apps smartly across the top and bottom when you are watching YouTube or using the camera.

Multitasking feels surprisingly natural.

Split-screening video and chat does not get cramped up.

Not everything is perfect, though, as there is no S Pen support (As speculated) and nothing integrated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Front display Foldable phone Rear panel Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra OS Vivid display Battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Back Panel

Verdict: Should you buy it?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is so far the most polished foldable device from the company yet. If you use your phone very frequently and want the convenience of a tablet, then the foldable device could be a good companion in your pocket, as this device tops the list.

On the foldable side, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes close in software tricks for the big screen, but the Fold8 tops the chart in performance.

So, in case someone expects to have a hybrid experience without compromise, and if the cost is not an issue, then the Z Fold 8 Ultra could lead the pack currently.

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