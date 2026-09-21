China's Xi Jinping to visit US from September 23-25; trade talks with Trump in focus

President Xi Jinping will visit the United States (US) this week where he would hold talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump that focus on trade, artificial intelligence (AI), global instability and the situation in the Middle East, confirmed China on Monday.

In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Xi would be in the US from September 23 to 25, adding he would hold "in-depth exchanges ​of views" with Trump on ​major issues that concerns the US and China, and also on "world peace and development".

"China will work with the US to enrich the dimensions of the China-US constructive relationship of strategic stability, strengthen dialogue and cooperation and properly manage differences so as to deliver greater benefits to our two peoples and to further contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity," Guo said, as cited by the Associated Press (AP).

Washington has confirmed that Trump himself would welcome Xi upon his arrival in the US. "I'll be discussing almost everything with him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Trade, AI, global instability to dominate talks

Tensions have remained high between the sides, but Xi's visit would provide them a chance to reset the ties, as they are expected to hold talks on a variety of issues that would include trade tariffs, AI, technology military-to-military ties, the conflict between the US and Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Taiwan issue, and the space arms races.

Recently, China's Vice President He Lifeng had visited the US and held "candid" talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer over the trade ties. During their talks, the US side proposed a new notification mechanism for artificial intelligence incidents that could affect national security.

"We want a shared vision of common goals and common threats," Bessent told the media in New York. "We think that just like any cross-border activity, that moving from opaque to more transparency between the No.1 and the No.2 AI powers in the world is very important."

China opposes US sanctions over purchasing Russia, Iran oil

Trump last week signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which authorises expanded sanctions and gives the president powers to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy. China has rejected US attempts to impose tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil and gas, saying normal trade cooperation between countries should not be subject to interference by third parties.

China engages in normal economic and trade cooperation with other countries based on equality and mutual benefit, Guo Jiakun told reporters on September 17. China opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and lack a UN Security Council mandate, he said.

Despite the tariff threat, Washington and Beijing are also negotiating a reciprocal tariff reduction framework covering products worth USD 30 billion from each side, China's commerce ministry said.

(With AP inputs)

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