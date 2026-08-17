Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra spotted ahead of launch, MediaTek chip tipped

New Delhi:

Samsung is getting ready to launch a new tablet in the Indian market, which is said to be one of the big announcements. Named the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, the tablet just showed up in Google’s Play Console database, just after the Galaxy Tab S12+.

The listing does not spill everything about the upcoming device. We do not get the detailed specs or the launch date yet. But believing the hints, the tab will be launched in different versions, and Samsung is working on major points for the Ultra model leading the new Galaxy Tab S12 lineup.

Samsung has not confirmed anything about the Galaxy Tab S12 series yet, so it’s worth taking these leaks with a grain of salt.

Three Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra models show up

The Google Play Console shows three model numbers for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: SM-X940 for the Wi-Fi-only version, plus SM-X946B and SM-X946N for the two cellular variants. Both cellular models are lined up to support 5G.

The presence of multiple regional models makes it clear: Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra in several countries. At this point, though, we still have no idea which ones will land in India.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 likely inside

Earlier, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra surfaced on Geekbench with the SM-X946B model number. That leak pointed to a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip running the show. This processor rocks an octa-core setup—four efficiency cores at 2.7GHz, three performance cores at 3.5GHz, and one prime core reaching 4.21GHz.

If this holds up, the new Ultra should pack a serious punch compared to the last version.

Galaxy Tab S12+ has already been spotted

This Ultra sighting comes right after the Galaxy Tab S12+ hit the Google Play Console. The S12+ has model number SM-X840 for its Wi-Fi version, with 5G flavors like SM-X846B for India and global markets, SM-X846E covering Asia, SM-X846N for South Korea, and SM-X848U for the US.

There is also talk of a more basic Galaxy Tab S12. That means the new series could offer three different models, giving buyers more choice this year.

Launch date and price still a mystery

Samsung has not announced anything about the Galaxy Tab S12 lineup yet. So nobody knows the launch date, where it will be available in India, prices, or the complete specs.

But now that the Tab S12+ and Tab S12 Ultra have both landed on the Google Play Console, it really feels like Samsung’s new tablets are not far off.

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