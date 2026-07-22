Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 launched with AI-driven health features and more

New Delhi:

Samsung unleashed the new flagship smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which took place in London today. The new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and the Galaxy Watch9 run on the new Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform and tap into Samsung’s advanced AI health algorithms, shifting the focus from reacting to health issues to actually getting ahead of them.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Details

Battery: This thing’s a tank, loaded with an 800 mAh battery and a blazing 5,000-nit display—nothing else on the market matches that brightness right now. It’s not just for show, either. The Ultra2 is IP69K, 10 ATM, and EN13319 certified, so you are fine taking it on a serious dive.

Samsung worked with Mares to build an exclusive diving app that tracks depth, time, and water temperature automatically. Despite the larger battery, they managed to slim down the titanium body by 12 per cent, so it still feels comfortable if you are wearing it all day.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9

Outdoor and trail fans get extra perks: features like Trail Run mode (tracks elevation and terrain changes), plus a Nutrition Alert that gives you hydration tips in real-time by estimating sweat loss.

Samsung Galaxy Watch9: Details

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch9 is all about daily comfort, seamless fitness tracking, and a lightweight feel. Samsung stuck with its classic ergonomic style, crafting the case from tough aluminum, but kept it thin and shaped for a close, natural fit. The 390 mAh battery is efficient, and the 3,000-nit display means you’ll read everything perfectly, even out in the sun. You’ve got plenty of new band choices, too—swap between the Sports Band, Misty Band, or Fabric Band to fit whatever your day throws at you.

Health features

Both watches really shine when it comes to health features. The upgraded BioActive sensor and smarter AI crunch your biological data and offer you practical, easy-to-understand guidance:

Sleep Apnea Detection : FDA-cleared, picks up on breathing disruptions while you’re sleeping.

: FDA-cleared, picks up on breathing disruptions while you’re sleeping. Vitals Monitoring : Keeps an eye on your personal health baselines and pings you if something’s off.

: Keeps an eye on your personal health baselines and pings you if something’s off. Heart Health Score : Breaks down your cardiovascular wellness into a simple score, with lifestyle tips to help you improve.

: Breaks down your cardiovascular wellness into a simple score, with lifestyle tips to help you improve. Daily Cardio Load & Fitness Index : Tracks your training volume, how much rest you need, and your overall performance.

: Tracks your training volume, how much rest you need, and your overall performance. Hearing Protection: Warns you if the noise around you gets too loud.

Samsung made sure that these watches play nicely with Galaxy smartphones running One UI 9. There is a new central menu for warranty and device care, and you can activate Samsung Care+ right there. You also get a couple of trial perks: a 60-day free pass to Strava and two months of iFIT.

As for sizes and finishes, the Ultra2 comes in a 47mm case and in two colour options- Titanium Silver or Titanium Gray. On the other hand, the Watch9 is available in 40mm (Cream, Graphite) and 44mm (Graphite, Silver).

Pre-orders go live from July 22, 2026, and the devices will hit the shelves on August 7.