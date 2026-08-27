Samsung Galaxy S27 design leaked: CAD renders show familiar look, new Lavender colour

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S27 has already started making waves, thanks to some leaked CAD renders. The new images show the S27 might stick pretty close to what we saw with the Galaxy S26. You still get the pill-shaped rear camera module, flat edges, and a centred hole punched up front. Plus, Samsung seems to be adding a lavender colour—honestly, it looks pretty fresh.

Samsung Galaxy S27 design appears familiar

If you go by the renders shared by Android Headlines and Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), the S27’s design feels familiar. There’s a flat rear panel, and three cameras sit up in the top-left corner inside that pill-shaped module, with an LED flash next to them. Samsung’s logo is tucked away near the bottom of the back.

Galaxy S27 could get thinner display bezels

You will also notice a flat mid-frame, which keeps the phone looking clean. The volume rocker and power button sit on the right, the antenna lines wrap around the edges, and down at the bottom, the USB Type-C port sits between the speaker grille and microphone—pretty standard stuff.

On the front, those renders reveal a flat screen with a neat, centered hole-punch for the selfie camera. The bezels look slimmer than last year’s model, so it should feel a bit more updated. The lavender color really pops in the images, and might take over from the Pink Gold shade on the S26. But, knowing Samsung, they’ll probably launch a handful of colour options.

Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a bigger redesign

So far, these leaks mostly focus on the design. There aren’t many details about specs yet. People expect upgraded internal hardware, but Samsung hasn’t said anything official.

Now, if you’re curious about the S27 Ultra, the leaks hint at a bigger redesign. The Ultra could get a horizontal rectangular camera island, which is a jump from the standard S27. Rumor has it, the Ultra model will have just three rear cameras, possibly fewer than last year.

The whole S27 lineup is said to include four models: S27, S27+, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything about the models or launch date—so take these leaks with a grain of salt until the company makes an official announcement.

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