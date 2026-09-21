Thummak Thummak song from The Vvaan out; Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia set the dance floor on fire

The Vvaan is turning up the energy with its latest song, Thummak Thummak. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the upbeat track brings a fun and colourful side of the film to the forefront. Until now, the two actors have mostly been seen amid the mystery, romance and supernatural elements of The Vvaan. With Thummak Thummak, they get a chance to simply let loose.

Thummak Thummak song from Vvan out

With Thummak Thummak, fans have a better sense of Sidharth and Tamannaah's chemistry. Both actors bring energy to the track and look comfortable as they dance to its peppy beats.

Thummak Thummak also adds a different flavour to The Vvaan. The film is set against a world of folklore, ancient beliefs and supernatural forces. Its story takes audiences into a mysterious forest filled with secrets. The song, however, takes a more playful route.

The track has been released under the Zee Music label. Tanishk Bagchi has composed and produced the song, with Dev Negi and Akasa Singh on vocals. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi. Bosco Martis has choreographed the song. Ankush has handled additional programming, while Krishna Kishor has worked on additional percussion. Watch it here:

Taking to the comment box, fans wrote, "Tammanah expressions oh my god!", "Sid and Tamanna jodi so sweet", "Damn!!! Sid Improved so much in dancing. Also those expressions and energy", and others.

When is Vvan releasing?

The Vvaan is backed by TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film blends Indian folklore with fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour. The Legend of Vvaan comic book has already introduced audiences to the larger folklore behind the story.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. Arunabh Kumar has written the film, while Deepak Mishra has directed it. Manu Anand serves as the DOP and Visual Director. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan is set to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

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