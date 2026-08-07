Vivo T5 Lite 5G Review: Real-world performance with long battery life, but average camera

New Delhi:

Vivo has recently unleashed the new addition to the T-series by launching the T5 Lite 5G in the Indian market. The phone has been designed to really care about one thing- squeeze every last drop out of its massive battery. This means you just want a device that shrugs off chargers for nearly two days; the T5 Lite’s worth a look.

What was launched and what was the price?

The T5 Lite 5G is clearly pitched at budget buyers, as it is priced at Rs 19999. The device is for people who just need a tough phone that lasts forever and does not bust their wallet. To hit this sweet spot, Vivo made some interesting trade-offs: you don’t get a flagship camera or even a Full HD display. But in return, the essentials are all there, and the battery steals the show.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Charger and accessories

In the box

The phone itself, plus the usual paperwork, a SIM tool, and a basic charger and cable. Nothing fancy, but you are not left hunting for accessories just to boot up the thing.

Charger and accessories Silicon cover

First impression: this smartphone

The wavy pattern on the back catches the light in a way you do not see on most budget phones. If you want something lower-key, the ‘Twilight Shadow’ colour option keeps it clean. But do not mistake it for a lightweight, as it is 209 grams and has a chunky battery, meaning this is not easy to use one-handed.

Still, the military-grade drop resistance and IP65 rating mean you can toss it around a little without a panic attack every time you fumble. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that works in a flash, and for old-schoolers, yes, the headphone jack’s still here. The single top-firing speaker does its best, but don’t expect to fill a room—this just isn’t a party phone.

Specifications

The handset is powered by a Dimensity 6300 chipset, comes with 6GB of RAM and a hefty 256GB of storage. While testing, the device could handle the social apps, web browsing, and heavy graphic games without any lag.

Photography

Cameras are honestly where things get stripped back. There’s a 50MP main shooter and a second camera Vivo probably only put there to avoid space; that means it is a barely-there 0.08MP sensor.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Camera

In the day hours, the colours do not get cooked up, and you can grab a solid Instagram snap outdoors.

Indoors, things get a little unreal, with colours getting tempered. Do not expect perfect subject cutouts or very sharp detail.

Video recording tops out at 1080p/30fps, and the front camera (officially quoted at 50MP, but in practice it feels more like a basic 5MP selfie shooter) gets you through video calls, but that’s about as far as it goes.

Battery

The T5 Lite is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, which can last for a day (working hours), smoothly. You do not just get through your workday; you breeze through it and then some. In benchmark tests, the phone clocked over 27 hours of screen-on time before the battery tapped out.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Charger and accessories

For most people, this is serious endurance for watching movies, streaming content online, scrolling social media, or playing games. The device is accompanied by a 44W fast charger which could recharge the battery in just 75 minutes, to last for 7 hours. And in case you are desperate, you can use the phone to charge other gadgets with reverse wired charging. It’s almost a power bank with a screen.

Connectivity

You also get all the modern basics:

5G support

Bluetooth

Side fingerprint unlock

USB-C

Classic headphone jack

There is nothing cutting-edge, but nothing missing, either.

Who should actually buy this thing?

If you are constantly chasing wall outlets, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G is a powerhouse that just keeps going. Sure, you trade off camera quality and only get an HD+ display, not Full HD, but what you gain is freedom from battery anxiety. The design’s tough, the interface is smooth, and it nails the basics for social media, video streaming, and lots of screen time. For students, delivery workers, or anyone who needs their phone 24/7—without plugging in all day—this phone really delivers.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Charger and accessories Rear panel Volume rocker and battery Camera Speaker Camera Vivo T5 Lite

Overall, Vivo did not try to hide the trade-offs. If you want sharp OLED visuals or pro-level photography, you should keep looking. But if you just want a dependable, resilient brick of a phone that feels more practical than pretty, the T5 Lite 5G earns its place.

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