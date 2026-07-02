Vivo X500 Pro Max leak reveals massive 200MP Periscope camera upgrade, 8000mAh Battery tipped

New Delhi:

Vivo seems ready to make a big splash with the X500 Pro Max, if the latest leaks are anything to go by. Word is this new flagship will pack a major camera overhaul, thinking a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a next-gen Sony main sensor, and upgraded optical image stabilisation. And that’s not all: under the hood, it’s supposed to run on MediaTek’s brand-new Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, which puts it right up there with the heavy hitters in the premium Android space.

Vivo is not officially talking about the X500 Pro Max yet, but the rumour mill points to a real focus on photography, killer battery life, and top-tier performance.

200MP Periscope camera could be the biggest highlight

The real showstopper looks to be the camera system. According to Digital Chat Station, Vivo’s testing a revamped triple-camera setup, and the main attraction is a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This thing is rumoured to sport a big 1/1.4-inch sensor and an 85mm focal length—so you get sharper shots zoomed in or close up. It doesn’t stop there: the main camera is tipped to be a 50MP Sony LOFIC sensor, sized at 1/1.28 inches to pull in more light and boost dynamic range, even when things get tricky lighting-wise. Rounding it out, there’s word of a 50MP ultra-wide camera for those sweeping landscapes or creative portrait shots.

Improved Image Stabilisation also expected

Stabilization is getting some attention too. Apparently, Vivo’s reworking the OIS lens group, which should cut down on blur during photos and keep video buttery-smooth, especially in low light or when you are on the move. If Vivo nails this, it’ll be a big step forward for mobile photography.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro could power the flagship

The leaks state that the X500 Pro Max packs MediaTek’s next-gen Dimensity 9600 Pro. This chip is made with TSMC’s 2nm process, which means more power and efficiency, plus stronger AI smarts. There’s also talk of LPDDR6 RAM, which should translate to lightning-fast multitasking and data speeds.

Premium display and 8,000mAh battery tipped

The display and battery sound just as ambitious. Reports point to a 6.85-inch 2K OLED LTPO screen with a 144Hz refresh rate—so everything from scrolling to gaming should look super-smooth. And get this: the battery is rumored to hit a whopping 8,000mAh. That’s huge for a flagship, and with the more efficient chip, you’re probably looking at serious all-day endurance.

Global launch could also be on the cards

It doesn ot look like Vivo plans to keep this one just for China, either. Certifications hint at a global rollout, though no one is saying when or exactly where just yet.

Should you wait for the Vivo X500 Pro Max?

If even half these leaks turn out to be true, the upcoming X500 Pro Max is going to shake up the camera phone space for sure. Between a beastly 200MP periscope lens, Sony’s latest sensor, next-level processing power, a sharp and fast display, and an enormous battery, it is shaping up as a real contender for anyone who cares about mobile photography, performance, or just wants a phone that lasts all day—and then some.