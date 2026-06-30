Fake IRCTC Helicopter booking websites scamming Amarnath pilgrims: Government warning and safety tips

New Delhi:

If you are planning to visit Amarnath and are willing to book a helicopter, then you need to be extra cautious as the government has rolled out a warning clearly related to the rising fake IRCTC websites, which are designed to scam innocent pilgrims, especially those who are heading for the Amarnath Yatra. Cybercriminals are now pretending to build lookalike travel-booking sites, and from there, they are stealing travellers’ money and personal information while posing as official helicopter ticket sellers.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is a part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has flagged this as a threat and named two fake sites:

irctchelicopter.com

irctchellyatra.com

These sites might look convincing, but they have nothing to do with the real IRCTC or any government agency.

Fake websites targeting pilgrims

The Amarnath Yatra is starting from July 3 (2026), and scammers know that the demand for helicopters will spike. They are using this chance as an opportunity to make money by circulating fake booking which is links and are tricking people into paying on fraudulent platforms. Once you make a payment, your money’s gone, and so is your sensitive information.

Book only through official platforms

Officials want everyone (pilgrims and travellers) to stick to official government portals.

Before booking anything, double-check the website.

Look at the URL- does it end with “.gov.in” or not

Are there odd spellings or suspicious details?

Do not trust random ads or links on social media. Scammers hide there, too.

Tips to avoid online booking scams

To stay protected from online travel fraud, users should follow these safety measures:

Always know and use the official government or authorised sites for bookings. Check the URLs which is ending with “.gov.in”. Watch for any typos or weird web addresses, which do not look normal. Do not click on sponsored search results or any unknown social media links. Never visit any site that claims promising rock-bottom prices or pushes you to buy right away. Never share your banking information with any unknown website or OTPs that you are not sure about.

How to report cyber fraud?

If you suspect a scam, do not wait or hesitate and report instantly. The government has advised users to report

Calling the National Cyber Crime Helpline at ‘1930’

People should file a complaint through the official ‘Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’: www.cybercrime.gov.in

If you report quickly, you can give authorities a chance to freeze shady transactions or block further losses.

Stay alert while booking online: Check everything before making payment

Online scams kept getting more advanced with technology, especially during big pilgrimages like the Amarnath Yatra. The best way to keep safe is to stay alert, always check the website’s authenticity and only trust official platforms for your bookings. You must protect yourself now, and you will make your spiritual journey smoother and safer.