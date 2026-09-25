Poco M8 Power Review: Ultimate 8000mAh battery with smooth connectivity under Rs 25000

New Delhi:

Poco M8 Power was launched in India in August 2026, and the major highlight of the device is the battery life and display quality. The phone is available at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. For the higher variant (8GB RAM and 128GB storage), customers will have to pay Rs 27,999. The device has been up against a lot of tough competition in the mid-range space, but will it stand tall?

Well, we reviewed the device, and here is our detailed hands-on experience to let you know exactly what we felt about the device after using it for a good two weeks.

Look and feel

The first thing you notice is that bright Blaze Orange version—it really stands out, even if the big camera bump looks a bit shouty. Even though there’s a massive battery inside, the phone feels thin at 8.45 mm. At 225 grams, it feels solid, but the weight is pretty well balanced, so it’s not awkward to hold. The flat plastic sides give you a good grip, and the matte finish on the back doesn’t collect fingerprints. Add in IP65 splash protection, Gorilla Glass 7i, and an IR blaster, and it’s actually pretty well kitted out.

(Image Source : POCO M8 POWER)Poco M8 Power

Processor and performance

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 (4nm) chip here, which is an entry-level processor that is aimed more at battery life than brute force performance.

With HyperOS 3 (built on Android 16) and a 120 Hz screen, daily stuff like scrolling, chatting, or browsing feels snappy enough. But once you start bouncing between heavy apps, memory management slips a bit.

That means you might see some app reloads or the UI might slow down here and there. Still, Poco’s promising 4 major OS updates and 6 years of security fixes, which is rare for this segment.

(Image Source : POCO M8 POWER)Poco M8 Power

Camera: Not bad either

The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP Light Fusion 400 sensor and, up front, an 8MP selfie camera.

Photos taken in the daylight look good with good colours and solid detail, but the dynamic range is not reliable most of the time. Low-light photos come out smudgy, and the colours bleed too.

Videos are not too fancy either – as the device comes with 1080p at 30 FPS and no OIS, this might be a turn-off if you are looking for a great photography and videography experience.

(Image Source : POCO M8 POWER)Poco M8 Power

The front shooter was decent, taking pretty natural and usable selfies for social media, which was a plus factor for me.

Gaming: Works fine too

I do not want to keep you in the dark, as the device is not for hardcore gaming. Casual games run smoothly, but with heavy graphics and interface games like NFS, BGMI and more, I certainly faced some heating and lagging with the device I used.

(Image Source : POCO M8 POWER)Poco M8 Power

It was ok with the mid-graphic games for moderate gameplay time, but on the positive side, the graphite cooling solution does its job well, which helps in cooling down the device quickly.

Battery: Long and strong

This is where the M8 Power really flexes. The phone is backed by an 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery inside, and it easily delivers 8–9 hours of screen-on time. The phone can simply last for 2 days to 2.5 days when stretched without giving much gaming or excessive social media surfing.

The phone comes accompanied by a 45W charger, which takes around two hours to fill up the battery completely. Also, you get 22.5W reverse-wired charging so that you could use it as a power bank for other gadgets too – certainly a plus to your earbuds and additional devices – in an emergency.

Connectivity, audio and calls

I did not face any issue during the calls, as the quality was fine. 4G or 5G – both work as you would expect.

The big 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is great for watching videos and OTT shows, as it delivers good contrast and high brightness (up to 1,800 nits outside). The only real downside is the speaker – you just get a single bottom-firing unit, and it’s flat-sounding (yes! No bass or echo experience). This might lower your action or horror content experience, and you might need a decent pair of earbuds. Also for the video calls, the sound was on a little lower side – hence earbuds again are a saviour.

Final verdict and value for money

For Rs 24,999, you get decent value for money – if you care most about an eye-catching display, long software support and a huge battery that could last for more than 2 days with moderate use, making it ideal for long travel. At this price, the features seem to be decent.

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