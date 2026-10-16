SC grants bail to former RG Kar College principal in CBI case, cites 2 years in jail and slow trial progress

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case involving alleged financial irregularities and manipulation of merit scores to favour undeserving candidates. The court took into account his prolonged incarceration and the slow progress of the trial, noting that only seven of the 147 witnesses had been examined despite Ghosh spending more than two years in custody.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 15 while allowing Ghosh's appeal against the Calcutta High Court's February 23, 2026, decision rejecting his bail plea. The Supreme Court set aside the High Court's order and directed that Ghosh be released on bail subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the concerned trial court.

"In such view of the matter, considering the period of incarceration and also the stage of the trial, we are inclined to set aside the impugned order passed by the High Court and allow this appeal," the Court said.

Why the Supreme Court granted bail to Sandip Ghosh

The prolonged period spent in custody and the pace of the trial were central to the Supreme Court's decision. The bench noted that Ghosh had been behind bars for over two years, while the prosecution had examined only seven witnesses out of a total of 147.

Taking these circumstances into consideration, the court concluded that his appeal against the rejection of bail deserved to be allowed. The order overturns the Calcutta High Court's earlier decision, although the allegations against Ghosh remain subject to the ongoing criminal proceedings. The bail order does not amount to an acquittal or a judicial finding that the allegations are false. Ghosh will be required to comply with the conditions imposed by the trial court.

What are the allegations against the former RG Kar Principal?

The CBI case against Ghosh concerns alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during his tenure as principal, along with allegations of manipulating merit scores to accommodate candidates who were allegedly undeserving.

The agency has charged him in Special Case No. 1 of 2025. The case stems from an FIR registered by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch in Kolkata on August 24, 2024. The charges include alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and the use of forged documents under Sections 120B, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The case also invokes provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

How the bail case reached the Supreme Court

Ghosh had approached the Supreme Court after his bail applications were rejected at two earlier stages. The Special CBI Court turned down his plea on January 7, 2025, before the Calcutta High Court dismissed his subsequent challenge on February 23, 2026. He then appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking relief from continued detention. The bench considered the duration of his incarceration alongside the progress made in the trial before setting aside the High Court's order.

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