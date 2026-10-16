India announce Test and two separate ODI squads for New Zealand series, Ravindra Jadeja dropped

New Delhi:

India have announced two separate ODI squads for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting November 4 in Auckland. All the key Test players, excluding Mohammad Siraj, have been rested for the final two ODIs of the series. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will lead the ODI side in the first three ODIs, after which, Shreyas Iyer will take over the responsibility and Ishan Kishan will serve as his deputy.

On the other hand, Akash Deep will be making his long-awaited return to the Test squad. He proved his mettle in the Irani Cup and also in Bengal’s opening Ranji Trophy clash. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has been called up for the Test squad, but his availability is subject to medical clearance.

Another major development is that the team management once again dropped Ravindra Jadeja from the ODI set-up. He struggled to live up to his potential in the ODI series against West Indies and, keeping that into account, he has been replaced by Axar Patel.

Siraj, Kuldeep named for all five ODIs and in Tests

Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are the only cricketers to be named for all five ODI matches and the Test series. On the other hand, Kumar Kushagra has earned his maiden call-up for ODIs. However, it is very likely that Kishan will break into the playing XI and bat at number five in KL Rahul’s absence. Kushagra will likely serve as his back-up.

Meanwhile, the two separate squads have been announced to give a break to key Test players, keeping the World Test Championship in mind.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read:

Former India coach weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of NZ tour