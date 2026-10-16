LK Advani, veteran BJP leader, admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital due to chest infection.

New Delhi:

Veteran BJP leader and former party president LK Advani was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi. He was brought in to the hospital due to chest infection around 7.30 pm and is undergoing treatment at the pulmonary department. His condition is said to be stable. LK Advani in May was admitted to the same hospital due to age-related ailments and was later discharged after a few days of treatment.

PM Modi had visited Advani at his Delhi residence on October 7

This time, the hospitalisation comes more than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Advani at his New Delhi residence on October 7. PM Modi sought Advani's blessings to mark the milestone of completing 25 continuous years as the head of government since October 7, 2001, when he first became Gujarat chief minister.

In a post on X, PM Modi recalled Advani’s decades of public service and contribution to the country’s progress.“Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress,” he said.

LK Advani served as Home Minister from 1999 to 2004

LK Advani served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

LK Advani joined RSS in 1942

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), LK Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. Then, he played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980. Apart from this, LK Advani was also Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

In recognition of his contribution to the nation, LK Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March last year. Over a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, LK Advani has been widely acknowledged for his steadfast principles and leadership.

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