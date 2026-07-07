Vivo X300e expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 90W charging and more: Leaks

New Delhi:

Vivo is introducing the new X300 series, which is expected to launch soon. But, ahead of the launch, the rumoured X300e has been spotted on China's 3C certification platform. As per the latest regulatory listing, it was hinted that the smartphones are moving closer to their official debut while revealing key charging details.

Earlier leaks have further suggested that several hardware specifications, like the flagship processor, battery details and a camera lens, are already out.

3C certification reveals charging details

As per the reports, a Chinese tipster named Smart Pikachu stated that a Vivo smartphone carrying the model number V2612A has received certification from China's 3C authority. The device is expected to be the Vivo X300e.

The certification further revealed that the device will come packed with a charger carrying the model number V9082L0E1-C, which is capable of delivering 90W fast charging. The listing further states that the device will come with the latest 5G connectivity, and so far, no other feature has been unleashed at the time of writing.

Receiving 3C certification generally indicates that a smartphone is nearing its launch, suggesting Vivo could unveil the X300e in the coming weeks.

Specifications of Vivo X300e

As per the previous leaks, it was indicated that the X300e may come with a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution that offers sharp visuals and vibrant colours.

The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is positioned in the premium flagship segment.

The phone is further rumoured to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for improved biometric security, along with a premium metal frame.

Zeiss cameras and a large battery

It is said that the camera will be the main highlight of the upcoming Vivo X300e.

As per the leaks, the device will come with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, which will come with:

50MP primary camera

50MP Sony IMX-series periscope telephoto camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

On the front, it will have a 50MP front-facing camera.

The Vivo X300e is further tipped to be backed by a 7,015mAh or 7,100mAh battery, which makes it one of the biggest batteries expected in a premium smartphone this year.

Combined with 90W fast charging, users can expect quicker charging times and extended battery life.

Slim design despite large battery

Despite having a large battery, rumours have stated that the device X300e will maintain a slim profile.

The handset is expected to come with a 7.9 mm thickness and weigh approximately 203 grams, balancing both long-lasting battery performance and portability.

Launch timelines: Expected soon

Although Vivo has not yet unleashed the exact timeline for the launch of X300e, the latest certification strongly suggests that the handset is about to launch soon (timeline unspecified, though).