Primebook 2 Max: Big battery, smart OS laptop-like experience

New Delhi:

Primebook has unleashed a new laptop which is dedicated to a simple yet smart interface and a tempting design. The company have been working avidly to match market demand, and they launched the Primebook 2 Max a while back, which is powered by the Android 15 operating system.

Yes, laptops have taken a whole new leap when it comes to interface – it means they do not just need to be Windows OS anymore. And with the right OS, a laptop can give you a best-in-class experience, accompanied by a new build, a full-sized backlit keyboard to give more of a gaming experience, a bigger screen and the updated PrimeOS 3.0 built on Android 15.

Specifications

To take you around the laptop, the Primebook 2 Max is priced at Rs 28,999, and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The biggest plus point about the device is the large 60.3Wh battery. I used it for more than a month, and here is my honest review as per my experience.

Design and build

The very first thing which comes to your mind once you open the box of Primebook 2 Max is a “good and sleek” build. The laptop looks just right, with the right size and slimness. Though the laptop body is mainly built with plastic, it still feels tougher and sturdier.

The screen can open up to 180 degrees, which is almost flat when split open, and does not wobble, which is a problem being faced even with the most premium laptops which are available on the market.

The laptop weighs about 1.6 kg, which is not very heavy for a 15.6-inch screen. The silicone strip underneath helps with airflow, which is a nice touch.

Unfortunately, the finish may get some scratches as it has a plastic build. And after a while, the paint may start to fade from the corners.

If you are buying the laptop for work, then the webcam of the laptop could be a good fit – placed above the screen, and it works well for video conferences or video calls. For safety, it comes with a camera shutter for enhanced privacy, which many expensive laptops miss adding.

What is in the box?

In the box of the Primebook 2 Max, the user will get a 36W USB Type-C charger with an adapter. The charger does not support USB Power Delivery. This means anyone who is using the laptop can use any USB-C charger you have lying around to power up the device.

Screen and keyboard: Gaming-level kind

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen. The blacks on the screen are visible and it is deep, and the viewing angles are decent too. At this price, the laptop’s display is really appreciated. So, binge-watching is not an issue.

Talking about the brightness, the display delivers 250 nits, which is good for indoor use, but outdoors it was a little problematic – and you might have to squint your eyes to focus.

Talking about the keyboard – it feels premium and comfortable to use. The most tempting feature of the keyboard is the backlight, which is vibrant and bright – so you can even type in low-light scenes.

The trackpad on the laptop is big enough and further supports multi-finger gestures, that works smoothly.

Battery: Decent and long

With a 60.3Wh battery, the Primebook 2 Max is capable of delivering almost 12+ hours of long life. While using the laptop for a day, I noticed that it works for around 13.5 hours with regular use that includes OTT, YouTube song surfing, emails, Zoom meeting app use, and some e-commerce shopping. This indeed was impressive, and charging is slow, as it takes almost three hours to reach its full capacity.

Sound delivery: High and strong

The laptop comes with dual stereo speakers, which are placed below the laptop. Also, there are extra grilles near the keyboard as well. The volume is good enough, and listening to the music was not a problem at all.

Processor and multitasking

Powered by the Helio G99 chip, the laptop is good and strong, but do not expect gaming capabilities just like you see in high-end PC gaming. Though casual games do work fine, heavy gaming is not what this laptop has been built for.

Standard apps like Gmail, YouTube, Docs and Sheets all work well with the Helio G99 support on the laptop. It helps the laptop to give enough power to handle multitasking. But when we open too many tabs at once, or run heavy apps, then you may witness lag.

Price: Is it worth it?

The Primebook 2 Max is priced in India at Rs 28,999, and it is a relatively decent choice. It works well with social media surfing, video conferencing, working on office documents and more.

The plus point is the display, RAM and storage, along with a day of battery life.

But at times, there is a little wifi pairing issue that I faced too, which troubled me when I was travelling for work. Hence, we need to keep an eye on the settings to see that the processor and laptop are updated.

Final verdict

Overall, Primebook 2 Max is a budget laptop with the capability to work smoothly across OTT platforms, Zoom apps, email, social media surfing and even decent gaming too. The built is decent, and the keyboard is comfortable. It has an anti-glare screen, and talking about the battery life, it works smoothly for a full day.

Ideally, the laptop is suitable for students, office workers, or anyone who uses web apps for social media, documents, email, video conferencing, and streaming.

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