OnePlus Pad 4 Review: Perfect entertainment powerhouse with bigger display, great sound and long battery life

New Delhi:

The Android tablet game is not what they used to be earlier, before 2020. These days, everyone is looking for a perfect combo of speed, a killer display, good battery and just enough software which is smart enough to make you think of replacing it with your laptop at times. OnePlus clearly got the memo with their new flagship by launching the new Pad 4 in the Indian market a while back. We reviewed it for a month to understand the performance, and here is everything you need to know before buying this Rs 60000 tablet.

Display: Huge and flawless

I will certainly not pretend that the Pad 4 has a brilliant 13.2-inch 3.4K display, which is vivid. You can simply watch movies on OTTs or simply watch videos on YouTube, and it will work smoothly and clearly. It is crisp, with colours as real as you can expect them to be. It is super bright and works by the window with sunlight pouring in without any issue.

It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling glassy smooth, and gaming just feels more alive.

So, watching a movie or a video call or simply reading something – it will show everything big, clear and bright – certainly not very common with the other tablets, as they feel cramped up at times.

This may feel uncomfortable to carry, as it is really big and feels fragile, but it is sturdy indeed. But you have to be careful if you are not using any back cover or case, as the tablet is very thin.

Overall, a thin tablet with a bigger display and vivid colours looks great on a tablet.

Audio: Loud and clear sound for smooth binge-watching, listening to music and more

OnePlus is packed with 8 speakers – 4 woofers and 4 tweeters. After using it for music listening and binge-watching, it turned out to be smooth, loud and punchy.

While binge-watching, dialogue stayed clear, and music was great with all the bass and treble keeping smooth and loud enough. This means you do not need to have the headphones if you want the home theatre experience.

Now, with that kind of sound and big-display tablet, this is certainly a hit for Android tablets for watching videos, without compromising the quality.

Performance: Fast enough for anything

The Pad 4 tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip – the same powerhouse chip which is in the top smartphones. This tablet is a brilliant multitasker and does not hitch – no matter what you throw at it.

You may multitask and jump between games and Google Docs and run heavy photo edits, and it just does not slow down.

Gaming on the tablet is also not a problem. I tried Asphalt 9: Legends, which showcased vivid graphics that ran beautifully. With a high refresh rate, everything looks silky, and the tablet never heats up to the point it’s uncomfortable. Of course, the bigger the screen means better the control, and you will have to get used to it, but yes, visually it is great!

Battery life: Bring it on, all day

The Pad 4 is backed by a 13380 mAh battery, which is enough juice to power the device. You may use the tablet for hours of video calls, gaming, or editing, and you will still have some power by evening. Even if you push the limits harder, the device will run smoothly on a single charge.

And if you exhaust your tablet’s battery, then all you have to do is use the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charger, which will boost up your tablet without taking long or overnight charging time.

Software: OxygenOS

Pad 4 runs OxygenOS 16 (whcih is built on Android 16 OS), and the whole experience feels fresh. No bloatware, no weird lag, just simple split-screen multitasking is super smooth. You can open up to 5 floating windows, drag and drop files, and jump between apps like it’s nothing.

OnePlus Pad 4 loaded with some AI tricks

AI Writer for drafting stuff, AI Translate, and a smart recorder – the usual suspects, but integrated in a way that feels useful, not forced.

Another bonus is that it works well with other devices – Android, Windows, Mac, and even iOS get basic cross-device features. Handy for work.

Accessories: Stylus and Keyboard push it further

If you are an artist or just love handwritten notes, the OnePlus Stylo Pro is worth a look and use. It's super precise (16,000 pressure levels), and you get swappable tips; one feels like real paper, and the other glides perfectly for drawing. The optional keyboard isn’t cheap, but it absolutely transforms the tablet into a convincing laptop replacement.

Final Verdict: Is the OnePlus Pad 4 worth your purchase?

To sum it up, the tablet comes with a huge display, great speakers, gaming strength, and long battery life. With the huge display, super-thin build and loud-clear sound, this Android tablet has no complaints so far. The software is clean and flexible, and if using the right accessories with the tablet, it could take your laptop’s place easily.

But let me state that this kind of display is not for everyone. So, in case you care about one-handed reading and portability, then certainly, this is not something to look out for

On the price point, the device delivered everything that one wishes to have – quality, deliverability and performance.

Pros

Fantastic 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display

Top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

Stellar eight-speaker sound

All-day battery, ridiculously fast charging

Slick, productivity-friendly software

Cons