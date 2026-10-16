CJP Tiranga March: Dipke taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station, 150 protesters detained so far | 10 points

New Delhi:

In a major development, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were preventively detained by Delhi Police on Friday while on their way to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protests, with Dipke headed to Connaught Place and Bora to Mandi House. While Dipke was picked up from his residence in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained at Mandi House. Notably, the detentions of the two leaders triggered scenes of jostling among crowds, camera crews and security personnel. Police sources said Dipke was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station after being detained.

Check top 10 developments of the protest:

Delhi Police started detaining protesters who had reached Connaught Place. "Those attempting to disrupt law and order are being detained," a police officer said, adding that around 150 people have been detained so far. Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel had visited Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the DCP New Delhi office at Parliament Street police station to review security arrangements. "We have detained Dipke and Bora. The situation is very peaceful. Some protesters have reached Connaught Place and will be removed soon. Our main objective is to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement," a senior police officer had said. Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, forming a human chain along its metal railings. A tear gas vehicle and a Vajra vehicle were stationed outside the park, while Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed inside. Several traffic police personnel were also deployed to regulate movement along the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place. Police allowed marches by different groups raising various slogans. Some protesters arrived carrying the Tricolour. Hundreds of protesters, including members of the CJP and student organisations, gathered at Connaught Place and Mandi House for a series of flash protests, waving the national flag amid heavy police deployment. A total of 150 people were detained by the police from various locations, including Barakhamba and Mandi House. No one was detained in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place but a march carrying the tricolour was permitted there as a gesture of respect for the national flag. All metro stations and markets remained open and most of the protesters arrived via Gate No. 6 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station. All metro stations in the Inner Circle area remained operational. Internet services and traffic flow remained uninterrupted. A march lasting 15–20 minutes took place in Connaught Place, involving three rounds around the Inner Circle. The senior officials supervised local patrolling, interacted directly with students—particularly women residing in paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels—and addressed their safety concerns. The Police Commissioner issued directives to local forces to strengthen preventive policing and visibly enhance security measures across the student-heavy neighbourhoods.

Also Read:

'Kyu desh ko kharab kar raha hai?': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke heckled at Delhi airport | WATCH