iQOO Z11 Lite Review: Big battery, useful AI features, HD+ display and more

New Delhi:

iQOO keeps building its affordable phone lineup in India, and the newly launched Z11 Lite 5G is their latest addition for those who want something reliable that will not cost a fortune. This handset starts at under Rs 20,000, and it comes loaded with features like a 6,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, Android 16 with OriginOS 6, military-grade toughness and a handful of AI productivity features.

At Rs 17999, the phone stands in a competitive market, having an AMOLED display, bigger batteries and better cameras. So does the Z11 Lite still make sense? We reviewed the device for a while, and here is our hands-on review for you to understand the device and its performance.

Z11 Lite: Specifications

The Z11 Lite comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there’s the Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

You get Android 16 (OriginOS 6) right out of the box, and the big 6,500mAh battery supports 44W fast charging. There’s a 50MP main camera on the back, a depth sensor, and a 5MP selfie camera up front.

(Image Source : IQOO Z11 LITE)rear panel

Design and display: Polished look, but OK screen

The Z11 Lite looks pricier than it is, especially if you pick the Solar Flame colour with its textured rear finish. Even with that massive battery, the phone does not weigh your hand down and feels pretty solid thanks to IP65 dust and water resistance, SGS 5-star drop resistance and military-grade durability. This means daily bumps and scrapes are not a big worry for them.

(Image Source : IQOO Z11 LITE)Display

The compromise shows up in the display department. That 120Hz refresh rate helps with smooth scrolling and animations, no doubt. But the HD+ resolution is not as crisp as the Full HD+ AMOLED screens rivals are now offering.

For watching videos or casual browsing, it does the job, but if you care about HD display quality, then you might feel a little difference.

RAM, storage and software

You can get the Z11 Lite in several variants, topping out at 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB storage.

Software-wise, OriginOS 6 on Android 16 feels smooth and gets you set for two Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches—so, decent future-proofing.

The standout is the AI suite. AI writing helps rewrite text, summarise, translate, fix grammar, create emails, and expand notes. AI Transcript Assist converts voice notes into text, and AI Captions provides live transcription and translation. These genuinely boost daily productivity.

Processor and overall performance

With the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the device is capable of handling social media, YouTube, messaging, web browsing, and swapping between apps.

If you push hard with heavy multitasking, you might see it slow down sometimes – still, everyday users probably will not be bothered.

Gaming

Casual gamers will be happy enough here. We tried BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, and frame rates stayed steady. The phone did not get too hot, either—better thermal management than a lot of rivals using similar chips.

No, it is not a heavy gaming phone, but for the price, it will let you enjoy long gaming sessions without frying your hands (no heating issues).

Battery life

Battery life is where this phone really shines. That 6,500mAh unit consistently lasts beyond a day, sometimes into the next, especially for moderate use.

I used YouTube streaming for an hour with just 5 per cent battery. Gaming was just as solid. And when you need to top up, the 44W fast charger takes you from empty to full in just over an hour—not bad for such a big battery.

If battery is your top need than this phone could be a perfect fit.

Cameras: Good enough for daily shots

You get a 50MP main camera and a depth sensor on the back. In daylight, photos look pleasant and sharp enough for social media. Portrait mode works well, separating subjects nicely from the background.

The 5MP selfie cam delivers natural skin tones and detail for video calls or sharing selfies online.

(Image Source : IQOO Z11 LITE)rear panel

Night shots is where the handset falls short. Compared to the OnePlus N6, low-light photos get noisy and lose detail- so if you love night photography, look elsewhere.

All in all, the cameras work for casual photos, but they are not the Z11 Lite’s strong suit.

Connectivity and features

You get 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and a side fingerprint scanner. Some extras include the IP65 rating, military-grade durability, SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance, AI tools, 44W FlashCharge, and Android 16 straight out of the box.

Verdict: Who should buy the iQOO Z11 Lite?

If you care more about steady everyday performance, outstanding battery life, practical AI tools, durability, and smooth software rather than having the flashiest specs, the Z11 Lite is easy to recommend. It’s a solid pick for students, young professionals, or someone experiencing 5G for the first time.

Its biggest drawbacks are the HD+ display and the old-school waterdrop notch. If you are picky about the display, then you may look for the Samsung Galaxy M17, which comes with an AMOLED display. Want better cameras and a bigger battery, then you can go for the OnePlus N6. And in case you want a strong all-rounder, then you can opt for the Realme P4R.

(Image Source : IQOO Z11 LITE)iQOO Z11 Lite

For anyone upgrading from an older budget phone, the iQOO Z11 Lite nails the basics and is a dependable, worthwhile choice.

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