OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G Review: Massive 8000mAh battery and premium design, but is it worth Rs 29999?

New Delhi:

OnePlus has recently dropped its latest mid-range phone, the Nord CE 6 5G. The device comes with a strong pitch for anyone after good looks and a battery that refuses to quit. I spent a good chunk of time using it in day-to-day life, and here’s how it actually holds up.

Nord CE 6 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256GB storage

Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front camera: 32MP selfie camera

Battery: 8000mAh with 80W fast charging support

Operating system: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

Look and feel

OnePlus wants this device to look pricier than it is. The Nord CE 6 borrows a lot from the more expensive OnePlus 15 series, so it immediately feels premium. That device comes with a square rear camera bump and a matte back helps it stand out. The handset which I reviewed was in the Fresh Blue colour (the one I tested) and actually resists fingerprints really well, so you are not wiping smudges every two seconds.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

Plus, it comes with a laundry list of dust and water resistance ratings — MIL-STD-810H, IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K. One catch: at roughly 215 grams, it’s on the heavier side. If you’re using it one-handed for a long time, you will notice the weight.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

Display: Vivid and clear

On the display side, this thing nails it. The AMOLED panel is punchy, and everything looks crisp, no matter if you’re inside or out in the sun. Colours pop, viewing angles are nice, and even with direct sunlight blasting down, the screen stays easy to read. That 144Hz refresh rate keeps games and scrolling snappy, and bingeing on Netflix or YouTube just feels great. Adaptive brightness actually works well here, too, which is not always a sure thing.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G)OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

Performance: Smooth and fast

It’s good, but not best-in-class. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with 8 gigs of RAM is fine for everyday stuff (multitasking, switching between apps, and casual games) without complaints. The device runs on OxygenOS 16 which gives a clean experience, almost stock Android, and just generally gets out of your way. But if you are pushing the graphics, like heavy gaming at max settings, then you might spot occasional lag. Also, there’s no microSD slot, so you are stuck with the built-in storage.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

Battery: Impressive and long

The battery is the best-selling part of the device. The 8000mAh battery for a smartphone under Rs 30,000 is considerably huge and could last easily for more than 1.5 days with good usage (calls, video calls, gaming, binge-watching and more). And two days of life with moderate use when charged 100 per cent. Even when you are really juggling with heavy graphic games, streaming content on social media, watching movies or listening to music for long stretches, the device can still last for a day easily.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

Charging is quick, too: the 80W charger takes you from zero to full in about an hour and a half. Half an hour is usually enough to keep you going for most of the day.

Camera: Decent performer, but struggles in low light

Cameras are just okay. The main 50MP shooter does a respectable job outdoors. Colours look true-to-life, and daylight photos are fine, but low light is where things quickly fall apart. You start seeing muddiness and a drop in detail. Other phones in this price band do better on the camera front. The 32MP selfie cam, though, is solid. You get punchy, sharp selfies that will do nicely for social posts and stories.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : NOTHING PHONE 4)OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD CE 6 5G )OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

Final Verdict

If you absolutely want battery life, a gorgeous display and care about having a phone that looks and feels high-end without the high price tag, then the Nord CE 6 5G could be a decent choice. But if you need the best camera or care about top-of-the-line power for heavy gaming, it does not lead the choice. Overall, at the actual price (around Rs 30,000), there are rivals with stronger cameras and chip options. If OnePlus cut the price closer to Rs 25,000, it’d be a killer deal. If your priorities are battery and display, though, you’ll probably walk away happy.