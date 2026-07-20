Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Review: Premium design, smart processor and great camera

New Delhi:

The Indian smartphone market is getting more expensive day by day – rising chip costs have pushed what used to be Rs 40,000 devices closer to Rs 50,000. That means you are not getting the same bang for your buck. Motorola decided to tackle this differently with the Edge 70 Pro+. For Rs. 47,999, the Pro+ sets itself apart from the standard model by adding 15W wireless charging and a dedicated 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. We reviewed the device to know if this handset meets the commitments or not.

Look and feel

The new Edge 70 Pro+ feels really slim and light, with the iconic design which looks very premium. It’s just 7.19mm thick and tips the scales at 190 grams, but still packs a big display well. The premium satin finish on the rear, the metallic camera module, and the back panel for easy grip feel comfortable and flawless.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Phone's button placements

The ergonomics are clean and perfect. You can reach the power and volume buttons easily with your thumb—that’s not always the case with phones with big displays. One-handed use stays comfortable, and Motorola has certainly nailed this device with durability ratings of IP68 and IP69 protection.

But, since the handset is relatively very thin and the display curves a lot, the slender metal sides do feel a little delicate. So, in case you are someone who is clumsy, then definitely grab a case.

As for the colours, the phone comes with 3 Pantone options: Chicory Coffee, Stormy Sea, and Zinfandel. Zinfandel is definitely the showstopper here, but we reviewed the stormy sea with a textured back, which feels easy on the grip.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Back planel

Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh, HDR10+, 5200 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme (4nm), octa-core

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5x

Rear cameras: 50MP main (Sony LYT-710, f/1.8) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical, up to 50x digital zoom) + 50MP ultrawide (112-degree FOV)

Front camera: 50MP, f/1.9

Battery: 6,500mAh with 90W wired charging, 15W wireless (charger in box)

Software: HelloUI based on Android 16

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Specifications of Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Performance and gaming

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip and a 12GB RAM combo. It makes daily use smooth and hassle-free. The handset handles multitasking well.

Motorola’s Pro+ is not just about topping the Snapdragon-powered competition for raw power, but it does not lag when it comes to everyday use.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Bright and smooth display

Gaming? Not bad either!

The best part about the device is the big vapour chamber (a 4,600 sq mm cooling system), which means you do not have to worry about thermal throttling too much.

Lighter titles run effortlessly, and heavy graphic games like BGMI and Asphalt Legends work smoothly. Yes, it does warm up a little, but never in my gameplay experience has it ever lagged or hung. A long gameplay session worked really well on the device.

Cameras

The Pro+ has got a real meaningful upgrade – a 50MP periscope shooter that really makes a difference for zoom shots. You also have a 50MP main (Sony LYT-710) and a 50MP ultrawide, making the device more versatile in performance.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Big camera module

Main and ultrawide cameras are great when it comes to daylight shots. It delivers crispness along with nice skin tones and a solid dynamic range. Though the processing can sometimes make skin look a little shiny under artificial lighting but 112-degree ultrawide lens holds onto detail without the usual warping.

A telephoto periscope lens is actually useful with up to about 5x zoom – details stay sharp, but quality drops off at higher zoom levels.

Low-light shots are decently bright and could even capture good backgrounds. Coming to the front shooter, the 50MP selfie camera is a decent performer, with detailed portraits even in the low-light state as well.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Easy grip

Battery life

The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, and the performance looks decent. With a single charge, the device delivers around 12 hours of battery life – certainly not an amazing battery life. But the best part is the 90W charging brick tops it up to 50 per cent in half an hour and is full in about 70 minutes. And 15W wireless charging is handy.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Charger

My take on the Edge 70 Pro+

Overall, Motorola’s Edge 70 Pro+ has everything which a smartphone is expected to have in the present scenario, but the battery is something which could have been better. The device looks gorgeous, with a snappy AMOLED display; it runs on HelloUI based on the Android 16 operating system, which works smoothly even during heavy gaming. The phone comes with versatile cameras, and the charging speed for the battery is a lifesaver. It's pretty much made for folks who split their time across content, gaming and lots of photos.

Easy grip Phone's button placements Back planel Bright and smooth display Big camera module Charger Specifications of Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Should you buy it?

At Rs 47,999, the Edge 70 Pro+ comes with decent premium specs and good performance – not only for gaming but for photography as well. It almost covers everything important, but the market is already coming.