India opt out of FIFA ASEAN Cup to make way for much-awaited Brazil friendly in Kolkata

New Delhi:

Indian football has made a significant call ahead of a busy international calendar, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) deciding to withdraw the national team from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. The move has been made to ensure India can honour its much-anticipated international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in October. AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayanan confirmed on Thursday that India will not participate in the new FIFA-sanctioned competition. With the ASEAN Cup and the Brazil friendly creating a scheduling challenge, the federation has opted to prioritise the high-profile clash.

"We have pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup since we can't play both Brazil and the FIFA ASEAN Cup," Satyanarayanan told news agency PTI. The decision means India will miss out on the chance to test themselves against some of Southeast Asia's prominent footballing nations in a FIFA-sanctioned tournament. India had initially agreed to FIFA's invitation to feature in the competition and were placed in Division 1 Group A alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup is scheduled during the September 21 to October 6 international window. However, India's confirmed fixture against Brazil on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium left the team with a difficult scheduling situation.

The AIFF had earlier considered sending a separate or developmental squad to the ASEAN Cup so that India could take part in both engagements. The federation has now abandoned that plan and decided to withdraw from the competition altogether. Notably, the Brazil friendly was officially announced last month and is expected to be one of the biggest international fixtures involving the Indian men's team in recent years.

More international friendlies being explored

India could still have opportunities to play strong opposition around the same international window. Reports suggested that the AIFF is exploring friendly matches against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cabo Verde and Iran are among the teams reportedly being discussed for possible fixtures. However, neither of these matches has been officially confirmed by the AIFF yet. The latest decision represents a shift from India's earlier plans. The federation had accepted FIFA's invitation and also signed the participation agreement for the new competition earlier this year.

For India, securing quality international opposition has been a challenge in recent times. The national team also failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, making regular matches against stronger opponents particularly important as the team looks to build for the future.

ISL media rights race sees only one bidder

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League is facing an uncertain situation on the broadcasting front, with only one bid reportedly submitted for its upcoming media rights. The extended deadline for submitting bids for the ISL media rights ended on August 12. According to sources, the lone bidder is a digital streaming platform that does not have a linear television channel.

That development could become important for the league because television coverage remains an important part of how ISL matches reach football fans across India. The AIFF and the ISL clubs will now have to decide how to proceed with the lone bid.

What happened with ISL rights last season

During the 2025-26 season, FanCode held the ISL media rights and retained the league's exclusive digital streaming rights. However, it had sub-licensed the linear television broadcast rights to Sony Pictures Networks India. The arrangement allowed the league to maintain both digital and television coverage, giving fans multiple ways to follow India's top-tier football competition.

The AIFF floated its Request for Proposal for the 2026-27 ISL media rights on July 25. This came after the federation and participating clubs agreed to move towards a club-led model for the next two years, with the arrangement extendable to four years. Under the agreed structure, the national federation will continue to handle administrative and core regulatory responsibilities, while the clubs take a greater role in the running of the competition.

September 4 start adds to the urgency

The ISL 2026-27 season is scheduled to begin on September 4, leaving limited time for the rights situation to be resolved and broadcast arrangements to be finalised. With only one bid reportedly on the table and that bidder not operating a traditional television channel, the next decision from the AIFF and ISL clubs will be closely watched. For Indian football, both the national team's Brazil showdown and the future broadcast reach of the ISL could make the coming months particularly noteworthy.

(With inputs from PTI)

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