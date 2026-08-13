Akali Dal demands probe into attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, calls it a 'tragic incident'

New Delhi:

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded a probe into the attack on former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, calling the attack a tragic incident. Addressing a press conference, SAD leaders Daljit Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhunder said a tragic incident involving a religious site has occurred for the Sikh community today. Both the leaders said that an attack cannot be carried out by a Sikh, as anyone can change their identity and carry out the attack. "We condemn this attack, and Guru Ji only provided protection," they said.

They said if investigative agencies had conducted a proper investigation at the time of the earlier Amritsar attack, this attack could not have taken place.

Shiromani Akali Dal expresses grief

Daljit Cheema said it is regrettable that both incidents took place within the precincts of the Gurdwara. "When an attack of this nature occurs despite 'Z+' security—and the state government had been informed—a high-level inquiry must be conducted," he said. He also went on to say that investigative proceedings serve no purpose until the conspiracy itself is uncovered.

Aam Aadmi Party general secretary Baltej Pannu wrote on X condemning the incident but went on to ask, "Public anger still persists regarding the acts of sacrilege that occurred during the Akali government's tenure. What message do you intend to send? What do you want to happen in Punjab? Do you want to incite bloodshed in the state?"

"I want to ask Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann: the Maharashtra government has yet to conduct an investigation, yet you are already declaring who is behind this," he said.

Government should order CBI probe: Bikram Singh Majithia

On the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at a Gurdwara in Nanded, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, "...The Government of India should order a CBI inquiry into this... Narain Chaura is an individual trained by the ISI, and the Punjab Police possess concrete evidence regarding him... The Chief Minister didn't even condemn that incident (2024 attack on Badal outside the Golden Temple). SP Harpal Randhawa is still stationed in Amritsar today... Because the previous incident wasn't investigated properly, another incident has occurred today... The Fadnavis government and the Government of India should order a CBI inquiry into this. The 2024 incident needs to be investigated, as does the role of the Punjab Police at that time. What was their connection to Narain Chaura?... Only then will it become clear who is behind this. Otherwise, it could happen again tomorrow..."

I condemn this in the strongest possible terms: Jathedar Jarnail Singh Dogranwala

Another Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Jathedar Jarnail Singh Dogranwala, said, "... I condemn this in the strongest possible terms. I urge the government to consider that if we cannot ensure security even within Gurdwaras, where has the government's intelligence failed? Why were no proper security arrangements made? I view this as a failure on the part of the government. Furthermore, the attackers appear to be operatives sent by some agency or other parties. Strict action must be taken against them, and any lapses in security must be rectified."

PM Modi checks on Sukhbir Singh Badal's health

In the meantime, PM Modi spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone and inquired about his health.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded. Fadnavis called up Badal and inquired about his health, sources told PTI. Chief Minister Fadnavis also sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack, they added.

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Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali Dal chief and ex-Punjab Deputy CM, attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded; hospitalised