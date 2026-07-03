Infinix Smart 20 Review: Stylish budget smartphone with AI, but no 5G

New Delhi:

India is majorly driven by budget phone lovers, and the market is also saturated. The budget phone looks like a jam-packed market with multiple options. Honestly, you do not need to spend a lot if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with good looks, smooth capability and a little AI magic. The Infinix Smart 20 aims straight at folks who want a phone under budget and comes with sharp features without burning a hole in their pocket.

I spent over two weeks using the Smart 20 as my main device, and here is my review to let you know in case you want to buy this smartphone worth Rs. 12,499.

(Image Source : INFINIX SMART 20 )Infinix Smart 20

Design: Slim, lightweight and eye-catching

It looks good in the Sunlike Orange shade with a glossy back. The Smart 20 looks and feels great at the price tag of under Rs 13,000. It has a 7.7 mm thickness and weighs 189 grams, so it’s slimmer and lighter than most budget phones I have reviewed in the past.

(Image Source : INFINIX SMART 20 )Look and feel

The orange shade gives you a very familiar recall of a premium Apple handset, so if someone fancies that shade, then this is a good shade to make heads turn.

But if you want to keep it low-key, then there are shades like Shadow Black, Polaris Titanium and Cloudline Blue too.

The redesigned camera bump tries to give off a high-end vibe, and the IP64 rating should keep random dust and splashes at bay—just do not drop it in the pool.

Display: Smooth but needs more brightness

The 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD is big enough to make you work smoothly, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It keeps things smooth and running; along with that, the punch-hole camera adds a modern touch.

But to be straight—the display is not up to the mark, as per my understanding. It is on the lower side when it comes to using the device under bright sunlight or outdoors.

You will witness that the colours will fade if you tilt the screen, and in this segment, you will find phones with punchier panels. The high refresh rate helps, but the display itself does not stand out.

(Image Source : INFINIX SMART 20 )Infinix Smart 20

(Image Source : INFINIX SMART 20 )sim tray

(Image Source : INFINIX SMART 20 )Speaker and C-type port

Performance: Good for daily use

Inside, the Infinix Smart 20 runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chip with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It does not support 5G, but for daily stuff like browsing, chatting, and streaming, it holds up just fine.

Apps will pop open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and casual games like BGMI, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty run great at medium settings. But in case you look for a hardcore gaming device, then you might have to look for a 5G phone at this price.

(Image Source : INFINIX SMART 20 )Silicon cover

Cameras: Better than expected

This was to my surprise; the camera performed really well at this price point. You get 8MP sensors on both front and back. These shoot up to 2K video, and daylight photos turn out sharp, with solid colours and details.

Portraits offer neat edge detection too, all thanks to the AI features. Also, the low-light shots are average, but Night Mode does improve things a bit. Frankly, at this price, the Smart 20’s primary camera is definitely a highlight.

(Image Source : INFINIX SMART 20 )camera

Software and battery: Smooth experience with useful AI features

The smartphone runs on Android 16 with XOS 16 on top. The interface feels light, the animations are smooth, and there are useful AI tools, like the following:

AI Writer

AI Summary

translation features

Folax voice assistant

Circle to Search

The handset is backed by a 5,200mAh battery, which could last easily for a day with heavy use, and with lighter use, you can go even longer. For charging, it supports a 15W charger, which will take around 2 hours to juice up the device.

Verdict: Should you buy the Infinix Smart 20?

The Infinix Smart 20 comes with the best basic features, with a current trending mobile look, decent performance, fine cameras and decent battery life, which will not let you down. The software feels decent, and those AI features are actually easy to use.

But there is no 5G, and this may be the turning point. With so many rivals (in the same price range!) offering faster connectivity, the lack of 5G is certainly a loss. Also, the display is a bargain for those who look for active outdoor usage. Then the speaker's sound also lags behind the competition at this range.