Four workers trapped, 16 rescued as tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; rescue ops underway

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

A major accident occurred inside an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after debris and water entered the tunnel, trapping more than 20 workers on Thursday. The incident took place in the Pipalkoti area, where the tunnel is being constructed by Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), a subsidiary of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC). Soon after the incident was reported, the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched a large-scale rescue operation.

16 workers rescued, operation underway for others

Rescue teams have so far safely evacuated 16 workers from the tunnel, while efforts are continuing to reach and evacuate those who remain trapped inside. Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said the rescued workers are being taken to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for medical examination and treatment. Officials and rescue personnel are continuing operations at the site, with the priority remaining to safely evacuate every worker trapped inside the tunnel.

CM Dhami directs agencies to step up rescue operation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the incident and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing. The Chief Minister said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF had been immediately sent to the site given the seriousness of the situation. He also instructed the district administration and all concerned departments and agencies to work in coordination and ensure that the rescue operation is carried out without delay.

'Top priority is to rescue every person trapped'

Dhami said he was in constant touch with senior officials and was receiving regular updates on the situation. He made it clear that the government's top priority was to safely bring out every person trapped inside the tunnel and that all necessary resources were being deployed for the operation. The Chief Minister also directed officials not to show any laxity in the rescue efforts and to provide every possible assistance to the affected workers and their families.

Expressing concern over the incident, Dhami prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone trapped inside the tunnel. He said, "I pray to God for the safety of all the people. The state government is closely monitoring the situation with complete sensitivity and promptness, and every possible step is being taken as required."

Rescue operation remains the focus

The incident has prompted a coordinated response involving the district administration, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies. As rescue teams continue their efforts, authorities said they are focusing on safely accessing the affected portion of the tunnel and evacuating the remaining workers. Further details about the exact circumstances that led to the debris and water entering the tunnel are awaited as rescue operations continue.

(Inputs from Inder Singh Bisht)

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