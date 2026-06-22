Oppo Find N7 leak reveals wider foldable design, crease-free display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip

New Delhi:

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand known for its premium build and design, is looking to shake up its foldable lineup again. The latest leaks point to the Oppo Find N7 taking a big step forward, with a wider folding design, a nearly crease-free display, and some seriously high-end hardware under the hood.

People in the industry have not spotted an official announcement yet, but believing the leaks, the upcoming Find N7 will arrive in the Chinese market by the first quarter of 2027.

Wider foldable design expected

If the leaks are true from Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu, Oppo is going for a much wider foldable. The tipster stated that when the device is unfolded, the N7 may feel more like using a regular smartphone, but just bigger than before.

That wider aspect ratio means you get more breathing room for working, gaming and streaming. It also puts Oppo in direct competition with Samsung and Apple, which are rumoured to be working on similar wide foldable displays.

Crease-free display technology could return

Display tech is a big talking point, too. The Find N6 made a name for itself with its almost invisible crease. For the N7, Oppo seems to be sticking with that same tech, so users get a screen that's basically seamless to the eye. Foldable phones have struggled with display creases since day one, but Oppo’s approach could keep them ahead of the pack.

Redesigned camera module

There is talk of a redesigned camera on the back. Instead of the big circular camera module from the N6, the N7 could go with a horizontal setup that fits the wider frame. Oppo probably will not stray from its focus on flagship-level photo quality, but we’ll have to wait for the official specs.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset expected

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N7 is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. The chipset is expected to be manufactured using an advanced 2nm process, promising the following:

Improved power efficiency

Faster AI processing

Better gaming performance

Enhanced battery management

If the stated features are true, the device could make the Find N7 one of the most powerful Android foldable smartphones at launch.

Display and battery expectations

Leaks suggest the Oppo Find N7 may feature the following:

7.6-inch foldable inner display

5.5-inch cover display

Oppo is supposed to be looking at panels from Samsung Display and BOE. No battery numbers, but they will probably keep the speedy charging Oppo’s known for in its premium phones.

Launch timeline and competition

As for timing, the Find N7 is tipped for a China launch in early 2027. If Apple finally launches its first foldable iPhone and Samsung drops a wide-format foldable around the same time, Oppo could be right in the thick of the action.