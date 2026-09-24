'I'd love to see him on pacy wickets': Rob Walter challenges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of NZ vs IND series

The Indian team is gearing up for several assignments in the future; with the side set to take on the West Indies, they also have a heavy schedule for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. It is worth noting that team India will take on New Zealand across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches.

The series will begin with the T20Is on October 22. The ODI leg of the tour will begin on November 4, with the first Test slated to be held from November 19. There will be many things to look forward to ahead of the series, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being one of them.

The 15-year-old has taken world cricket by storm, and he will be a key player for India across the five T20Is against the Black Caps. Speaking on the same, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter came forward and talked about how he would love to see how Sooryavanshi fares on New Zealand’s pitches.

"Yes, I’d love to see him on pacy and bouncy wickets and see how different that looks. But he’s an exciting player. You’ve seen him dominate against the world’s best bowlers in the IPL. I think the challenge is always to see how that translates to different conditions, and also how we bowl to him in our conditions,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda via Telangana Today.

"Again, secretly as a coach, you always want to see your players under a little bit of pressure and how we respond to that. So looking forward to it, if that is the case. If he’s not here, they do have a lot of very good players other than him,” he added.

Sooryavanshi’s T20I career in numbers so far

After winning the IPL Orange Cap at the age of 15, Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked to the Indian team, and he has played six T20Is for India so far. In the 6 matches, he has amassed 193 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 32.16 runs.

It could be an added challenge for the youngster to play on New Zealand’s pitches, and it could be interesting to see how he fares on the surfaces.

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