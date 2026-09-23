Oppo Find X10 series launched with triple 200MP cameras and 8000mAh battery: Check Details

New Delhi:

Oppo just dropped its new Find X10 series in China, adding three fresh models to the lineup: the Find X10, Find X10 E, and the top-of-the-line Find X10 Pro Max.

Let’s start at the top. The Find X10 Pro Max pulls out all the stops: a triple 200MP camera system tuned by Hasselblad, MediaTek’s latest flagship chip, and a huge 8,000mAh battery to keep you powered all day and beyond. You can get your hands on these phones starting September 24, exclusively through Oppo’s online store in China.

Oppo Find X10 series: Expected price

Here’s how the pricing shakes out. The base Find X10 kicks off at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 78,000) for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage version. If you want the biggest and best—16GB of RAM and a full terabyte of storage—you’re looking at CNY 7,499 (around Rs 1.07 lakh).

The Find X10 E is a bit more wallet-friendly. It starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 71,000). The top-tier 16GB + 512GB variant matches the base X10 price, coming in at CNY 5,499.

All eyes, though, are on the Find X10 Pro Max. Prices start at CNY 6,799 (about Rs 97,000) and go all the way up to CNY 8,999 (nearly Rs 1.28 lakh) for the model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Find X10 Pro Max sports a gorgeous 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, peaking at an eye-searing 2,000 nits brightness. Under the hood, you’ll find MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro, built on a cutting-edge 2nm process, with a blazing top speed of 4.55GHz. Storage and RAM max out at 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1, so you should not run out of space or speed anytime soon.

Photography is the big headline here. The Pro Max packs a trio of 200MP sensors: a main camera with OIS, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto camera offering up to 3x optical zoom. And yes, Hasselblad tuned the entire system. For selfies, there’s a massive 50MP front camera. Video shooters aren’t left out either—you can capture 8K video, or 4K at 60fps.

8,000mAh battery with 80W charging

As for power, the 8,000mAh battery supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless, so topping up is quick and easy. Other highlights include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, NavIC support, and a slick ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone’s built to last too, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance.

Oppo Find X10: Specifications

The standard Find X10 dials things back ever so slightly. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display at the same sharp 144Hz refresh rate, and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chip. You still get up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, plus that massive 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Camera-wise, it packs a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP telephoto shooter. Selfies are handled by a 50MP camera.

Oppo Find X10 E: Specifications

The Find X10 E, built for the budget-conscious, keeps things solid with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz, and up to 1,800 nits brightness. Power comes from a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip and you get up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The camera setup swaps in three 50MP sensors on the back (main, ultrawide, and telephoto), plus a 32MP selfie camera. The battery’s big too—7,025mAh—more than you’ll find on most phones out there.

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