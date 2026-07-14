Redmi Turbo 6 series leak hints at 10000mAh battery, Dimensity 9000-series chip and more

New Delhi:

Redmi is gearing up for its next generation of Turbo series phones. Early leaks point to some serious upgrades coming down the pipeline. If the rumours are true, both the Redmi Turbo 6 and Turbo 6 Max are set to raise the bar on performance, battery life, and high-end features.

A well-known tipster on Weibo named ‘Smart Pikachu’ claims that Redmi is working on two Turbo models, promising a leap in hardware over the current lineup. Both phones might pack a huge 7-inch screen and a gigantic 10,000mAh battery. That's a major battery boost compared to past Turbos.

Redmi Turbo 6 could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8600 chipset

The standard Redmi Turbo 6 is expected to showcase MediaTek’s next-gen Dimensity 8600 chip. This processor is rumored to use TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm process, which typically means more muscle and better energy efficiency. That isn’t all—the Dimensity 8600 should deliver smarter AI features and a smoother gaming experience. Redmi clearly wants the Turbo 6 to offer flagship-level performance without the usual flagship price tag.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max tipped to get Dimensity 9600-series chip

The Turbo 6 Max, meanwhile, could get the even beefier Dimensity 9600s chipset. Early rumors suggest it's not stopping there: think a 2K display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, and a sturdy metal frame. Redmi is also expected to step up the phone's toughness with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

Huge battery could be the biggest upgrade

But really, the showstopper here is the battery. A 10,000mAh capacity is nearly unheard of in mainstream smartphones. That’s especially tempting for gamers, heavy streamers, and anyone who relies on their phone to last through the day (or maybe several days). Charging speeds haven’t leaked yet, but it wouldn’t make sense for Redmi to skip fast charging with a battery that big.

Expected launch timeline

Looking at the timeline, Redmi rolled out the Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max in China earlier this year, so the Turbo 6 series is on deck to replace them. Current reports pin the Turbo 6 Max launch for around January 2027. What’s not clear is when the standard Turbo 6 will arrive or if Xiaomi will launch both models at once.

For now, Xiaomi has not confirmed anything about the Turbo 6 series, and all the specs out there are still unofficial.