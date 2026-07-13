OnePlus Pad Go 2, Pad Lite prices increased in India amid RAM and storage component shortage

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading consumer goods brands, has hiked the price of its Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite tablets in India, and it is not a small jump. If you are checking out the Wi-Fi-only Pad Go 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, get ready to pay Rs. 29,999. The jump to 256GB storage pushes the price to Rs. 32,999, and if you want that same 256GB model with 5G on board, it will set you back Rs. 35,999.

OnePlus tablets have become more expensive compared to their launch prices

The Pad Lite got more expensive, too. The Wi-Fi-only version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 19,999 now, while the 8GB RAM cellular variant is listed at Rs. 22,999.

Honestly, these price increases sting if you remember the launch figures. The Pad Go 2 was launched in India back in December 2025 at Rs. 26,999, and the Pad Lite was launched at Rs. 15,999 a few months before that. We are talking at least Rs. 3,000 extra now for both tablets compared to their original prices, and this is not even the first hike. Reports say that OnePlus already bumped prices once, blaming heavier manufacturing costs.

Why are OnePlus tablets getting costlier? True reason

The whole tech industry is feeling the heat from a memory chip shortage; think of RAM and NAND. Big semiconductor companies are giving priority to making high-bandwidth memory for AI and data centres, basically squeezing the supply of regular chips for stuff like tablets and phones.

With fewer components being available, OnePlus and other manufacturers end up paying more to build their devices, and those costs roll straight down to you. No surprise, really, as OnePlus recently raised prices on some of its smartphones for the same reasons.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite: What buyers should know

If you are shopping for a tablet that will not break the bank, this hurts. The Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite are supposed to be budget-friendly options, good for streaming, work, and daily tasks. But with prices climbing and no guarantee that component costs will settle, don’t be shocked if other brands follow suit in the next few months. The entry-level tablet market is not as cheap as it used to be.