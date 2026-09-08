Apple event on September 9: Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro and more to launch tomorrow

New Delhi:

Apple’s event is just a few hours away, and the curiosity for the devices is at its peak for fans. A number of tips have been surfacing online for the September 9 launch. This year, it will not be an average keynote—it looks set to be one of the company’s biggest hardware reveals in years.

It is also the first major appearance for new CEO John Ternus, who has just stepped into the role. All signs point to an unusually ambitious lineup, with Apple’s first foldable iPhone grabbing the most attention.

iPhone’s book style fold phone

Talking about the most anticipated foldable iPhone, Apple seems ready to jump into the foldable smartphone game with what they are calling the iPhone Ultra. Imagine a device with an outer OLED display around 5.3 to 5.5 inches, which opens up to show a huge 7.6 to 7.8-inch screen inside.

Apple is reportedly putting a lot of energy into minimizing that annoying display crease—something other foldables still struggle with. The phone is expected to come in a titanium frame and offer Touch ID on the power button instead of Face ID.

Still, do not expect perfection from version one. Early leaks suggest the first foldable iPhone will skip a dedicated telephoto camera and stick with just standard and ultrawide options.

Talking about the price, the handset could be said as a serious investment as the rumours suggest that the phone will stand between USD 2,300 and USD 2,500.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Of course, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will still be the bread and butter for most people. While the styling might not change much, Apple’s supposed to be making big improvements under the hood. Think next-gen Apple silicon, an in-house modem, and for those who grab the Pro Max: a vapor chamber for better cooling during heavy gaming or photography sessions.

There is also talk of a mechanical aperture system for the Pro Max, which would let users really control depth of field rather than relying on software tricks.

Apple Watch

Wearables fans have something to look forward to as well. We are likely to see the Apple Watch Series 12, possibly with new ceramic finishes, smarter Siri powered by AI, and even better health features. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 should bring smaller, but still meaningful, upgrades to sensors and battery life. And don’t count out AirPods—version 5 is expected, probably with a noise-cancelling option.

On the smart home front, Apple might finally get more serious. Rumors point to a new 7-inch home hub with facial recognition, FaceTime, and smarter controls. Also, expect a refreshed Apple TV sporting AI Siri upgrades and a beefed-up HomePod mini.

Overall, the event is not about a product showcase, but it is our first look at Apple’s new direction under John Ternus. Just keep in mind, a lot of these details are still based on leaks and speculation. We’ll know for sure once Tim Cook’s successor steps on stage.

ALSO READ:

iPhone 18 may look very different with smaller Dynamic Island and more RAM: Expected details

Switching from iPhone to Android just got easier: Android 17 adds seamless data transfer

Thinking of buying an iPhone? Here are 5 security features that make it stand out

