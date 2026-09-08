Two suspects detained with fake PMO ID, gun ahead of PM Modi's BKC event in Mumbai

Mumbai:

Two people were detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's BKC ahead of an event scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumbai Police said. The development came after one of the men allegedly tried to enter the venue using a fake identity card.

According to the latest information from Mumbai Police, the arrested accused has been identified as Rohan Parekh. He was reportedly carrying fake identity documents while trying to enter the venue on September 7, when police noticed him and stopped him for checking. A gun was also recovered from his bodyguard, who was detained along with him.

Fake ID found during security check at NMACC

Mumbai Police said Parekh was trying to enter the NMACC venue using a fake identity card. During checking, officers found that the identity documents he was carrying were fake.

Police said the man was also found to be moving in a suspicious manner at the venue. Parekh was also claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office, according to the earlier police statement. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun.

The detentions triggered a security alert just hours ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) at the NMACC on Tuesday evening.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the BKC police station against Parekh and his bodyguard.

Mumbai Crime Branch begins further investigation

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting the further investigation into the case. The probe will examine the circumstances surrounding the fake identity documents and the presence of the armed bodyguard at the venue.

The two detained persons are being questioned to determine their motive for entering the venue with a gun and fake identity documents. Their mobile phones, identity documents and other belongings are also being examined.

Further legal action will be taken after the allegations are verified during the investigation, police said.

In Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, described as one of the world's largest and most influential annual fintech conferences. The theme of the four-day GFF 2026 is "Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance."

The incident took place at the NMACC in BKC ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled event at the venue.

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