Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta urge fans to watch Hanuman Ansh; Shobhinaw Satyaa's film crosses Rs 150 crore

Hanuman Ansh has found support from several celebrities after its strong run at the box office. Built on a meagre sum of Rs 2 crore, the film is performing wonders in theatres. Several Bollywood celebs have extended their support to the film, including Aditya Dhar, Kangana Ranaut, and others. And now, Varun Dhawan and Preity Zinta have praised the film.

Varun Dhawan says he watched Hanuman Ansh with his mother

Varun Dhawan recently praised Hanuman Ansh after watching it with his mother, Karuna Dhawan. He also urged his fans to experience it in theatres with their families. In videos shared on his Instagram Stories, Varun spoke directly to viewers and said, “Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone.”

Varun also clarified that his praise was completely voluntary. He said, “No one had told me to make this video, nor had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it.”

The actor further praised director Vishal Chaturvedi and lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa. Varun said, “Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film.”

Preity Zinta praises Hanuman Ansh

Preity Zinta also watched Hanuman Ansh in a theatre and shared pictures from her experience on Instagram Stories. One of her posts carried the captions "Sita Ram" and "Wow". In another, she asked her followers not to miss the film on the big screen, writing, "Don't miss it folks."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA)Preity Zinta urges fans to watch Hanuman Ansh

What Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Dhar said about Hanuman Ansh

Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared her thoughts on the film as well. Sharing a picture of Neem Karoli Baba on Instagram, she wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar also showed his support for the film. He shared a poster featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa and tagged director Vishal Chaturvedi. His post included an Om symbol, folded hands and a red heart.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 150 crore at box office

Hanuman Ansh has performed strongly at the domestic box office after a slow start. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 156.63 crore gross in India.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. It follows Lakshminarayan, a young man grieving the death of his mother. His search for answers takes him across North India, eventually leading him towards a spiritual transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas. Released in theatres on August 7, Hanuman Ansh initially had a slow run but gained momentum through positive word-of-mouth.

Also read:

Exclusive: Hanuman Ansh nears Rs 100 crore as Vishal Chaturvedi reveals why an OTT platform rejected his film