John Ternus starts his journey as Apple CEO today, ending Tim Cook’s 15-year tenure

New Delhi:

Starting today, John Ternus officially takes the helm as Apple’s CEO, beginning his chapter at the top after Tim Cook’s 15-year tenure. Tim Cook leaves behind a legacy of calm, steady leadership, and now Apple’s future rests in the hands of an executive who has spent decades shaping the very hardware that defines the brand.

From mechanical engineering to Apple’s top job

Ternus is only Apple’s third CEO in the modern era, right after Steve Jobs and Tim Cook. Cook built his reputation on operations and supply chain mastery. Ternus, though, is the hardware guy- his experience is all about engineering and product development.

From Penn to Apple’s Corner Office

John Patrick Ternus got his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. He spent time at Virtual Research Systems before Apple, working on virtual reality hardware and display technology. In 2001, he joined Apple’s product design team. Back then, his projects included things like the Apple Cinema Display. Piece by piece, Ternus moved up the ladder, taking smarter risks and leading bigger teams as Apple’s hardware lineup exploded.

A 25-year journey at Apple and the climb

So here’s the story—Ternus spent about 25 years working his way up inside Apple. He led the hardware team for the iMac, then earned the title of Vice President of Hardware Engineering. Before long, he took over Apple’s iPhone hardware program and, by 2021, was Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. In that role, he was responsible for Apple’s biggest device categories, reporting right to Tim Cook.

If you use an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, or even the new Apple Vision Pro, Ternus and his teams have had a hand in it.

Hardware Innovation at the Centre

One of Ternus’s biggest wins came when Apple kicked off the switch from Intel chips to Apple Silicon. That transition rewrote the Mac story and helped cement Apple’s reputation for hardware innovation.

Recently, his teams have worked on products like the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, and MacBook Neo.

Tim Cook praised for his successor

When Apple made its leadership change official, Tim Cook put his trust in Ternus, calling him “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator and the heart to lead with integrity and honor.”

Apple’s board backed him, too. With Ternus, they’re betting on a future where engineering and product breakthroughs stay at the center of everything.

What lies ahead for Apple's new CEO?

The real test will start soon and Ternus is expected to make his mark as CEO at Apple’s big hardware event on September 9, where everyone’s waiting to see the next iPhone 18 series and other gadgets which are lined up to launch.

But it’s not just hardware anymore. Ternus also inherits the pressure to push deeper into artificial intelligence. That means bringing Apple Intelligence to life, making Siri actually smart, and building a bigger AI story for the whole company.

Today, as Ternus steps into the CEO role, he’s got all eyes on him. He’s steering one of the world’s most valuable technology companies, and it’s up to him to shape the post–Tim Cook era.

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