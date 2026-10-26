China took Arunachal areas? Indian Army busts deepfake video targeting border security

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has issued a strong warning against a manipulated video circulating on social media that falsely claims China has taken control of parts of Arunachal Pradesh and that Indian troops deployed along the border are being denied essential supplies. The Army has categorically rejected the allegations, identifying the clip as digitally altered content that uses fabricated remarks attributed to a senior military officer.

The Army's official fact-checking handle, Indian Army Fact Check (@MythbusterXX), said the video uses artificial intelligence-generated lip-syncing and voice cloning to make it appear that Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Spear Corps (3 Corps), made the alleged statements. The video falsely presents the claims as a leaked admission by the officer, potentially creating confusion about India's border security situation.

What does the viral video falsely claim?

The manipulated clip alleges that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh. It also claims that Indian Army personnel deployed in the region have been deprived of essential supplies.

The Army clarified that the remarks attributed to Lt Gen Kalia were fabricated and that the video had been altered to mislead viewers. It said the content combines genuine archival footage with artificially generated audio and lip movements to make the false statements appear authentic.

"A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies," the Indian Army Fact Check handle posted. "The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer. The video uses #SyntheticGeneratedInformation to falsely attribute remarks to Lt Gen Girish Kalia," it added.

Army traces original footage to 2023 briefing in Kupwara

The Army traced the footage used in the misleading clip to a press briefing held on October 27, 2023, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, Girish Kalia, then a Major General, was serving as the General Officer Commanding of the 28 Infantry Division.

The original briefing concerned counter-terrorism operations and infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara. The officer discussed operational achievements, including 10 foiled infiltration attempts, the elimination of 27 terrorists and the seizure of large quantities of warlike stores and narcotics.

The briefing did not contain any statement about China taking control of areas in Arunachal Pradesh or Indian troops facing restrictions on essential supplies. The viral video has therefore taken genuine footage from an unrelated military briefing and attached fabricated remarks to it.

How the manipulated video attempts to mislead viewers

The case illustrates how authentic video footage can be repurposed to spread false information. By using a real military officer and an actual press briefing as the visual foundation, the altered clip attempts to lend credibility to claims that were never made.

The Army identified the use of Synthetic Generated Information, including AI-based lip-syncing and voice cloning, as the method used to falsely attribute the statements to Lt Gen Kalia. The misleading narrative combines an old military briefing, digitally manipulated remarks and fabricated claims about territorial control and supply shortages. The result is a video that can appear genuine to viewers who have not seen the original footage or checked the source.

Indian Army urges people to verify videos before sharing

The Army has urged social media users to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of military-related videos before forwarding them or treating their contents as fact. The warning is particularly relevant when viral clips claim to reveal secret military admissions or serious developments along India's borders. Checking the original source, date, location and context of a video can help identify whether genuine footage has been edited or presented misleadingly, it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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