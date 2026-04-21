Who is John Ternus? Meet Apple’s incoming CEO taking over from Tim Cook

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading name in the tech world which has been led by Tim Cook for 15 years, is naming John Ternus as its next Chief Executive Officer. Ternus has served as a long-time Apple executive, and he is currently leading hardware engineering and has played a major role in products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook and Vision Pro. This article will let you know about a closer look towards his background, career path and what Ternus’ appointment means for Apple’s future.

But who is John Ternus? Apple’s incoming CEO explained

John Ternus is set to be the next CEO, which is considered a major shift for the company and, honestly, the whole tech industry.

He has served the company as Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, but on September 1 (2026), he will be stepping into Tim Cook’s shoes to lead the organisation. Apple has been sending a clear message, as they are sticking with leaders who know the company inside and out.

So, what is Ternus actually taking on?

As Apple’s new CEO, he will be running everything (overall management)—global operations, product strategy, innovation plans, and the company’s push into new territory like AI, wearables, and mixed reality.

Apple has picked him because they are not just an iPhone manufacturing company anymore. They are going all-in on new tech and services, and Ternus is the one they trust to steer that ship.

John Ternus’s 25 years in Apple

Ternus has been associated with Apple for almost 25 years, starting back in 2001 on the product design team. He climbed the ladder fast, moving up to Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2013 and then to Senior Vice President in 2021.

He is the guy behind the scenes making sure Apple’s biggest products – iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, the Vision Pro headset, and even the Apple Silicon transition – actually happen.

(Image Source : APPLE)John Ternus

John Ternus’s educational background

Ternus studied engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked on assistive tech, like building a feeding arm for people with quadriplegia. That hands-on, technical background really shaped how he approaches products at Apple.

He’s worked closely with Tim Cook over the years and calls him a mentor, so there is a lot of trust there. Cook handing over the company isn’t just about stepping back—it’s about making sure Apple’s long-term vision stays solid with someone who gets it.

At 51, Ternus is younger than most of Apple’s top executives, and that gives him plenty of time to put his own stamp on the company. He knows that Apple’s products inside out, which helps with stability as Apple chases growth in booming markets like AI and wearables.

With Ternus leading the way, Apple’s betting on even more hardware innovation, expanding its ecosystem, and jumping into the next wave of tech. This really is the start of a new chapter for the company.